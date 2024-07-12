HIA Commemorative Coins are a collectible that players can find in Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ). Each major map in the ZZZ has its collection of HIA Commemorative Coins, so in this guide, we will detail where to find the ones located on Sixth Street.

What Are HIA Commemorative Coins?

HIA Commemorative Coins, as mentioned above, are collectible items that players can find scattered in each major map. After collecting these coins, players can turn them over to the Sage in a Barrel, who in turn will reward the player with various rewards, such as EXP Materials, Polychromes, and more.

Talking to the Sage in a Barrel will also tell the player how many coins they still have to find.

It's important to note that areas share coin counts with other areas. In this case, Sixth Street shares coin counts with Brant Street, so keep that in mind while playing ZZZ.

HIA Commemorative Coin Locations

The coins players can find will depend on the time of day. Morning, Afternoon, Evening, and Midnight cycles each have different coins for the player to find. Additionally, only one coin spawns per period. Once players find a coin, they will need to advance the time to find another one.

A total of 18 HIA Commemorative Coins are located in Sixth Street.

Morning Coin Locations

Talking to Elis will give players a quest to find the Sage in the Barrel. Finishing this unlocks the Sage in a Barrel turnovers, as well as rewards the player with their first coin.

will give players a quest to find the Sage in the Barrel. Finishing this unlocks the Sage in a Barrel turnovers, as well as rewards the player with their first coin. Go to Coff Coffee and examine the Fragrant Plant.

Go to the parking sign near Random Play and talk to Clara . Finish her request and you will receive a coin.

. Finish her request and you will receive a coin. Look for Luo near the Remodeling Shop. Afterward, go up the stairs and examine the Empty Crate.

near the Remodeling Shop. Afterward, go up the stairs and examine the Empty Crate. Approach Mrs. Yani near the parking sign across Random Play. Finish her request and you will find another coin.

near the parking sign across Random Play. Finish her request and you will find another coin. Go to General Chop's Noodle Shop and talk to Sjal.

Afternoon Coin Locations

Go to Bardic Needle and inspect the Packing Crate.

and inspect the Packing Crate. Go to the 141 Convenience Store and look for Pavol Chuck. Complete their request to get another coin.

Complete their request to get another coin. Look for Travis outside of Random Play.

outside of Random Play. Locate Lupita across from the 141 Convenience Store. Talk to her multiple times (the choices don't matter). She will eventually give the player an HIA Commemorative Coin.

across from the 141 Convenience Store. Talk to her multiple times (the choices don't matter). She will eventually give the player an HIA Commemorative Coin. Examine Mr. Panda right outside of Coff Coffee.

Evening Coin Locations

Go inside the Staff Room of Random Play and inspect the Locker beside the Workbench.

beside the Workbench. Examine the Dumpster located behind Officer Mewmew.

located behind Officer Mewmew. Look for Hannah outside of the 141 Convenience Store. Complete her request to receive another coin.

outside of the 141 Convenience Store. Complete her request to receive another coin. Go to Godfinger Arcade and talk to Jonah .

. Head to 141 Convenience Store and talk to Roy. Give him 300 Dennies for another HIA Coin

Midnight Coin Locations

Check the Skateboard Bench beside the Gadget Store.

beside the Gadget Store. Talk to Gerant near the Remodeling Store. Complete his request to receive another HIA Coin.

That's all of the HIA Commemorative Coins that players can find in Sixth Street in ZZZ. As mentioned above, this location shares its total coin count with Brant Street, so head on over there next. ZZZ is available on PlayStation 5, iOS, Android, and PC.

