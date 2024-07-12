HIA Commemorative Coins are a collectible that players can find in Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ). Each major map in the ZZZ has its collection of HIA Commemorative Coins, so in this guide, we will detail where to find the ones located on Brant Street.

What Are HIA Commemorative Coins?

HIA Commemorative Coins, as mentioned above, are collectible items that players can find scattered in each major map. After collecting these coins, players can turn them over to the Sage in a Barrel in Sixth Street, who in turn will reward the player with various rewards, such as EXP Materials, Polychromes, and more.

Talking to the Sage in a Barrel will also tell the player how many coins they still have to find.

It's important to note that areas share coin counts with other areas. In this case, Brant Street shares coin counts with Sixth Street, so keep that in mind while playing ZZZ.

HIA Commemorative Coin Locations

The coins players can find will depend on the time of day. Morning, Afternoon, Evening, and Midnight cycles each have different coins for the player to find. Additionally, only one coin spawns per period. Once players find a coin, they will need to advance the time to find another one.

A total of 10 HIA Commemorative Coins are located in Brant Street.

Morning Coin Locations

Talk to Ronnie . Complete his request to be awarded with an HIA Coin.

. Complete his request to be awarded with an HIA Coin. Go to Kaede near one of the lifts. Complete her request to get another coin.

near one of the lifts. Complete her request to get another coin. Approach Luka near the Junction Box. He will offer to sell you the coin, but will give it to you regardless.

near the Junction Box. He will offer to sell you the coin, but will give it to you regardless. Look for Becky near the Junction Box.

Afternoon Coin Locations

Go to Gray, located near one of the big orange trucks.

located near one of the big orange trucks. Look for Ironhead near one of the forklifts.

near one of the forklifts. Go to Kaidou near one of the raised platforms in a corner between two orange containers. Complete his request to receive an HIA coin.

Evening Coin Locations

Go near the pile of cement bags and talk to Li. Complete his request to receive an HIA Coin.

Complete his request to receive an HIA Coin. Look for a pile of boxes and talk to Jen. Complete her request to receive a coin.

Complete her request to receive a coin. Go to the Excavator and talk to Yang. Finishing his request will reward players with another HIA Coin.

Midnight Coin Locations

Unlike other locations that have HIA Commemorative Coins at all time slots, Brant Street does not have any available for this time slot. Once it becomes midnight, head over to a different location, such as Sixth Street.

That's all of the HIA Commemorative Coins that players can find in Brant Street in ZZZ. As mentioned above, this location shares its total coin count with Sixth Street, so head on over there next. ZZZ is available on PlayStation 5, iOS, Android, and PC.

