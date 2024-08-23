No athlete in the history of sports bridged the gap between athletics and street culture quite like Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson. A style icon of the 90's, Iverson shook things up with his look on the court, which usually included his headband, baggy uniform, and his signature Reebok sneakers. Now, we'll see a continued release for some of his classic silhouettes as the Answer III makes a return.

Signed to Reebok upon his entry to the NBA, Allen Iverson received his own signature sneaker line in the Reebok Question series starting in 1997. Later, Reebok released a new series titled Answer, playing off Iverson's nickname during his playing days. He signed a lifetime deal with the brand in 2001 and now serves as the Vice President of Basketball alongside President Shaquille O'Neal.

Both Shaq and AI have been working tirelessly to bring back the relevance of Reebok within the space of lifestyle and basketball, focusing much of their efforts on bringing back some of their silhouettes from the 90's that propelled the brand in the first place. Next up, we'll see a return of Allen Iverson's Reebok Answer III in a new colorway.

Reebok Answer III

The Reebok Answer III, first released in 1999, features a futuristic look and multifaceted construction through the high-top sneaker. The shoes are made with unique paneling throughout the uppers, offering a mix of premium materials like suede and leather to give these a truly luxurious feel. We see an off-white suede throughout the back panelling, while white stitched leather emerges through the front of the toebox. Red piping is seen to differentiate materials and we also see it on the toe cap and logos along the tongue. Finally, hits of gold are seen on the midsole and throughout the remaining Reebok/AI logos.

The official colorway for this upcoming drop reads White/Vintage Chalk-Vector Red. We haven't seen the Answer III release in this edition previously, so these will be a solid addition for any collectors looking to expand their AI collection. While wearing these in 1999-2000, Allen Iverson averaged 28.4 PPG, 4.7 APG, 2.1 SPG, and 3.8 RPG.

The Vintage Chalk/Vector Red Reebok Answer III is set to release August 30, 2024 for a retail tag of $140. The shoes will become available on Reebok in full sizing and should be carried by select Reebok retailers. All in all, this is a great opportunity to own a piece of basketball history as we see Reebok continue their push of retro models.