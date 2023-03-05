After five years with the Green Bay Packers, wide receiver Allen Lazard readying for NFL free agency. While Lazard could return to the Packers, the WR could also look for an even greater opportunity elsewhere.

In those five years, Lazard has appeared in 57 games, starting 40 of them. He started 15 games last season, the most of his career. With the Packers, Lazard has caught 169 total passes for 2,236 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Lazard has found a solid time to be a free agent, as he is coming off of one of the better years of his career. He caught 60 passes for 788 yards and six touchdowns. Both Lazard’s reception total and yards were career-highs.

Allen Lazard was one of the focal points of Green Bay’s offense this past season. Now a free agent, Lazard is looking to cash-in on his strong performance. If the wide receiver does leave Green Bay in free agency, these three landing spots make the most sense for Lazard.

The Tennessee Titans started their offseason clearing their cap space by releasing a litany of veterans. With the money they saved, Tennessee could look to make a strong investment in their receiving room.

Robert Woods was one of the players the Titans released. He led the team in receiving yards last year with 527. Even if Woods stayed, Tennessee would need an upgrade in the receiver room. But with him gone, the Titans are desperate for some outside talent.

Tennessee does have 2022 first-round pick Treylon Burks on their roster. He’ll likely fill a big offensive role for the Titans as a sophomore. But the Titans still need more.

Lazard would give the Titans a WR1 to lead their receiving corp. Pairing him with running back Derrick Henry would certainly make Tennessee a much more explosive unit in 2023.

The Atlanta Falcons look like they found a star in Drake London. However, the Falcons still need major help offensively. Pairing London with Lazard would make Atlanta much scarier on offense.

London played in all 17 games for the Falcons as a rookie. He caught 72 passes for 866 yards and four touchdowns. Olamide Zaccheaus was the only other Atlanta receiver to break 500+ receiving yards. Even if the Falcons re-signed Zaccheaus, who is a free agent, it’s clear they need more play makers.

Working in Atlanta’s favor is their cap space situation. The Falcons have the second-most cap space in the league at almost $67 million. If the Falcons really wanted Lazard, they have more than enough space to get it done.

Head coach Arthur Smith is still trying to find the right offensive combination in Atlanta. Signing Lazard would give Smith and the Falcons a tremendous option to pair with London.

The New England Patriots’ offensive struggles were well-documented in 2022. If the Pats want to improve their offense, signing Allen Lazard would be a step in the right direction.

Jakobi Meyers led the Patriots with 804 receiving yards and six touchdowns. However, now a free agent, the Patriots haven’t had much discussion with Meyers on an extension. New England may be in need of a WR1.

Even if they did come to terms with Meyers, the Patriots need major help in the receiving room. DeVante Parker was the only other WR to break 100 yards. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson led the entire team in receptions with 69.

The Patriots have just over $36 million in cap space, the fifth-most in the NFL. With a strong defense in place, New England would be smart to invest in their offense and add more play makers around Mac Jones.