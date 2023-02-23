The Green Bay Packers struggled mightily in 2022, earning a disappointing 8-9 record in the NFC North and missing the playoffs for the first time since 2018. Wide receiver Allen Lazard pointed to the departure of star Davante Adams as one of the main reasons the team’s offense faltered throughout the season.

“First thing to point out, that’s obvious, is that we lost Davante Adams. Losing a player of that caliber, you’re going to have a setback regardless. Having him the previous three or four seasons, sets a high expectation and standard for our offense,” Lazard told Bruce Murray and Rich Gannon of SiruisXM NFL Radio on Wednesday.

“For us, I think having new faces, losing coach Hackett, and not building that chemistry throughout the season rather than building it during training camp and during the offseason held us behind the eight ball the first half of the season.”

The Packers averaged just 21.8 points per game and Aaron Rodgers had one of the worst statistical seasons of his career, leading to Green Bay missing the playoffs in 2023.

Allen Lazard was the top receiver for the team, catching 60 passes for 788 yards and six touchdowns. But he was unable to replace Adams’ “incredible blend of production and play-making ability,” according to Packers Wire.

The team also struggled to stay healthy throughout the campaign; Rodgers dealt with a fractured thumb and a ribs injury, while Lazard missed time due to injury. And he wasn’t the only one, with receivers Romeo Dobbs, Randall Cobb, Sammy Watkins and Christian Watson all missing time due to various ailments.

Although there were multiple factors that plagued Green Bay in 2022, it’s simply impossible for Allen Lazard and the Packers to replace one of the premier wide receivers in the game in Davante Adams.