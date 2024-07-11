The ladies of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated set a Guinness World Record this past weekend during their 71st Boulé in Dallas, Texas. They set the world record for the most personal hygiene kits assembled in one hour. Guinness World Records representative Mike Marcotte was present at the convention to verify the sorority as the new record holders.

In an interview with Texas Metro News, International President Danette Anthony Reed spoke about the sorority breaking the record.

“We’re the first Black sorority incorporated, and we’re going to be the first Greek organization to create a service record,” International President Danette Anthony Reed said to the members assembled in the ballroom, surrounded by tables filled with hygiene items. “We’re going to be the first not only to beat it but to exceed it, ‘cause we’re always the first.”

Sorority members assembled the kits inside a ballroom located inside the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center. 20 tables were prepared with items such as washcloths, combs, toothbrushes, soap, sunscreen, and other hygiene products. Each table had 26 members with designated roles. Within one hour, the sorority had packed 8500 kits, breaking the previous record set by Orange County United Way with 6136 kits.

There to see the assembly were representatives from The Stewpot, a local benefactor of the kits. Known as a safe refuge for persons experiencing or in danger of homelessness, The Stewpot is part of the First Presbyterian Church of Dallas. Additionally, The Bridge, Austin Street Center, and Family Gateway, which are partners of The Stewpot, also received personal hygiene kits.

“It’s amazing to see this many Black women coming together for a common goal and being of service to all mankind,” table 16 captain Kimberly Clayton of the Sigma Sigma Omega chapter in Oklahoma City, OK, said.

Also, during Boulé, Alpha Kappa Alpha inducted three outstanding women as honorary members of the sorority. Emmy Award-winning Tamron Hall, sisters, and New York Times best-selling authors and TV producers Tembi and Attica Locke were inducted as members. These women uphold the sorority’s values of excellence and leadership.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. was founded on January 15, 1908, on the campus of Howard University. The sorority was founded on the principles of sisterhood, scholarship, and service to ALL mankind.