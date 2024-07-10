During its 71st Boule in Dallas this past weekend, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. commemorated the induction of three outstanding people as honorary members. Two-time Emmy Award-winning journalist Tamron Hall was one of these prominent individuals.

Tamron Hall is a well-known American broadcast journalist, television talk show host, and author. Hall began her syndicated daytime talk show in September 2019. The show has won her two Daytime Emmy Awards. Hall worked as a national news correspondent for NBC News, a daytime anchor for MSNBC, the host of MSNBC Live with Tamron Hall, and a co-host of Today’s Take, the third hour of Today, before becoming well-known for her talk show.

Hall hosts Deadline: Crime on the Investigation Discovery channel in addition to her work on NBC and MSNBC. To commemorate the 50th anniversary of the tower shooting at the University of Texas in Austin, Investigation Discovery debuted the television program Guns on Campus: Tamron Hall Investigates in the summer of 2016.

Hall is a published author as well. On October 26, 2021, a first printing of 100,000 copies of her debut book, As the Wicked Watch, was released. This is the first book in her “Jordan Manning” mystery series. Hall’s second book in the series, Watch Where They Hide, was published on March 12, 2024, solidifying her reputation as a gifted and diverse author.

Hall was inducted as an honorary member of Alpha Kappa Alpha along with sisters and New York Times best-selling authors, Tembi and Attica Locke.

Tembi Locke is a multi-talented writer and entrepreneur who has written and produced television shows in addition to being a successful novelist and actor. Together with her sister Attica Locke, Tembi co-created and executive produced Hello Sunshine’s hit Netflix series adaptation of her memoir, From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily, and Finding Home.

From Scratch was a huge hit on Netflix, spending weeks in over thirty countries’ Top Ten Lists and garnering six NAACP Image Award nominations in addition to the esteemed Los Angeles Film Italy award. Her memoir became well-known after being an instant bestseller and a Reese’s Book Club selection.

In addition to her accomplishments in writing and producing, Tembi Locke has acted in more than sixty motion pictures and television shows. She most recently made an appearance on Netflix’s hit series Never Have I Ever in a recurring role. In addition to her acting profession, Tembi is a well-known national speaker who gives powerful keynotes on the subjects of storytelling, loss, creativity, and resilience.

Her thoughts have inspired many people, and her TEDx talk has resonated with audiences all across the world. In addition, she is the host of the podcast Lifted, where she interviews powerful women who relate their tales of life-changing encounters. Her sister, Attica, is also a best-selling author, screenwriter, and TV producer.

Critically renowned author Attica Locke has written five books, including Heaven, My Home—the follow-up to the Edgar Award-winning Bluebird, Bluebird. Her other works of note are Pleasantville, which won the Harper Lee Prize for Legal Fiction and was long-listed for the Bailey’s Prize for Women’s Fiction; The Cutting Season, winner of the Ernest Gaines Award for Literary Excellence; and her debut novel, Black Water Rising, which was nominated for an Edgar Award, an NAACP Image Award, and a Los Angeles Times Book Prize and was short-listed for the Women’s Prize for Fiction.

Locke is a screenwriter and TV producer, in addition to her writing accomplishments. She has written for widely watched television shows like Empire, When They See Us, and Little Fires Everywhere, for which she was nominated for an Emmy and took home the NAACP Image Award for television writing.

Locke also executive produced and co-created the Netflix adaptation of her sister Tembi Locke’s novel, From Scratch: A Novel of Love, Sicily, and Finding Home. In its first weeks of airing, this sitcom went on to become a top-10 hit in more than 50 countries.

These women were inducted into the sorority due to their contributions in their fields. Each woman reflects Alpha Kappa Alpha’s values of excellence and leadership.