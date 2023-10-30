Alumni and students filled hundreds of seats in Howard Univeristy’s Burr Gymnasium to watch Greek organizations and campus step teams compete for a cash prize in the annual Homecoming Step Show.

This year's homecoming theme was “Revival”, the university stated, “This year’s theme, “Revival” signifies the time to recapture the enthusiasm of the past, rekindle our flames of school pride, and reconnect with the stories and memories that make Howard special. It’s also our moment, Bison, to celebrate our enduring legacy and all that Howard is and will become. For your “Revival” week of homecoming activities, please check the site often for updates on events and security measures.”

The night started off with the host Jae Murphy, a Howard alum interacting with the crowd celebrating D-9 organizations, and praising the step teams on campus who were participating in the event, saying “Tonight is about nostalgia… reminisce about moments we remember most from our youth”.

The night highlighted organizations such as Quad Step Team, Howard Step Team, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., and many more. These organizations took the stage to compete for a money prize putting on extravagant and interactive step performances for alumni, students, and prospective students. This year Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. took home the win for the 2023 Step Show with a performance choreographed around the theme of the Pixar classic The Incredibles.

The step show is a true celebration of HBCU culture and a staple during The Howard University Homecoming. Viewers travel nationwide to spectate every year cheering on their favorite organizations and celebrating their time at the illustrious HBCU.