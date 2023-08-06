As fans of fantasy football gear up for the exciting 2023 NFL season, one player who's sure to catch their attention is Alvin Kamara from the New Orleans Saints. Kamara is known for his exciting plays and ability to do many different things on the field. These have made him a star in fantasy football. In this article, we'll take a closer look at Kamara's fantasy football prospects for the upcoming season. We'll check out how he did in 2022, compare him to other players in his position, and talk about the impact of his 3-game suspension.

Alvin Kamara's Performance in 2022

Before delving into Kamara's potential impact on fantasy football in the upcoming 2023 season, it's important to take a closer look at his performance in the previous year. In 2022, Kamara left an indelible mark on the field. He showcased his exceptional talent and unwavering dedication. Despite encountering a few bumps in the road due to injuries, Kamara consistently delivered outstanding performances. These significantly bolstered the Saints' offensive prowess.

Throughout the 2022 season, Kamara's dynamic versatility shone brightly. This allowed him to excel in both running and receiving capacities. His prowess as a running back was evident as he galloped across the gridiron. In fact, he eventually amassed an impressive total of 897 rushing yards on 223 carries and two touchdowns throughout the season. This feat is a testament to his keen ability to navigate through opposition defenses and find openings.

However, Kamara's contributions were not limited to ground maneuvers alone. He emerged as a linchpin in the Saints' passing game, too. Last season, he displayed his finesse and agility as a receiver. He tallied 57 receptions in 15 games to his name. That totaled 490 receiving yards. As such, Kamara finished as the Saints' third-highest receiver of the season. There is no doubt he played a pivotal role in propelling the team's aerial offensive strategy. He weaved through defensive coverages, demonstrating his ability to create opportunities for himself and his teammates down the field.

How Kamara Compares to Others

When we want to figure out how good a player will be in fantasy football, we need to see how they compare to other players in the same position. Kamara is one of the top running backs in the league. That's thanks to his speed, agility, and ability to catch the ball.

In fantasy football, Kamara is generally among the best running backs. He can get yards from running and catching passes and is really good at scoring touchdowns. When people pick Kamara for their fantasy teams, they can expect him to consistently do well and sometimes have really amazing games that help them win.

This year, however, he's outside of the top 20. We have him ranked in the early 20s alongside guys like Miles Sanders and Cam Akers. He's still good, but we're not sure he'll be great.

How His Suspension Affects Fantasy Football

One reason for that is his suspension. That's something for people to think about in 2023. Keep in mind that this is a 3-game suspension we're talking about. This means he won't be able to play in the first few games of the season.

The suspension will definitely make Kamara less valuable in fantasy football. It means he won't help your team for a while. Prospective fantasy football managers will need to factor this in if they wish to draft Kamara. That said, Kamara is really talented. When he comes back, he's likely to do great on the field.

2023 Fantasy Outlook

As people get ready for the 2023 NFL season in fantasy football, Alvin Kamara remains an interesting choice because he's really good at being a double-threat running back. Again, this makes him a potential asset in fantasy football. Even though he has a suspension, it's still a good idea to pay attention to Kamara and consider having him on your fantasy team.

When you choose Kamara for your fantasy football team, you're getting a player who can do well in both running and catching passes. He'll give you points consistently, and sometimes he'll have really amazing games that help you win. Even though he'll miss some games because of the suspension, Kamara is a player that can make a big difference on your fantasy team when he's back on the field.

Looking Ahead

As you get ready for fantasy football in the 2023 NFL season, keep Alvin Kamara in mind. He's a talented player who can do many things on the field, whether it's as a rusher or receiver. Remember, he had a solid year in 2022, and even though he has a suspension now, he's still a player with a lot of potential. So, when you're planning your fantasy football team, don't forget about Kamara. He could be the key to your success on the field!