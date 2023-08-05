The New Orleans Saints, their fans and fantasy football managers no longer have to live in suspense regarding the status of Alvin Kamara.

The former second-team All-Pro running back is suspended for the first three games of the 2023-24 NFL season for his role in a battery case stemming from a 2022 Las Vegas fight. Kamara met with Commissioner Roger Goodell beforehand, but some form of discipline was always anticipated. Saints head coach Dennis Allen is not panicking and is actually pleased that the league did not dole out a harsher punishment.

“Anytime you're going to lose one of your better players for any period of time it's disappointing, but I think a three-game suspension is a pretty good outcome for us,” he told the media Saturday, via NOF. “It's really not going to change a lot with what we're doing right now. The great thing about it is we know what it is and we know we're going to have Alvin for 14 games.”

Dennis Allen on Alvin Kamara’s suspension pic.twitter.com/4YlLj39KLU — NOF (@nofnetwork) August 5, 2023

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Shortly after Allen's comments, New Orleans running back Eno Benjamin devastatingly ruptured his Achilles. The team may want to look for temporary reinforcements on the open market. Free agent acquisition Jamaal Williams should play a significant role in the offense, regardless, which does mitigate the potential issues brought on by this suspension.

Alvin Kamara has not totaled more than four yards per carry in each of the last two seasons but is still a big threat in the passing game. Last season was a down year for him, and he still recorded 57 receptions. The 28-year-old took full accountability after learning he would miss almost a month of football. “I embarrassed the Saints,” he said.

Just like last year, Dennis Allen and the team are going to have to overcome key offensive absences. Derek Carr playing under center should make that a more manageable task, but fans are eager to see the full contingent of this group take the field and reclaim NFC South supremacy.