New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara received a three-game suspension for his role in a fight that left a man injured on the night of last year's Pro Bowl. Kamara, who was facing a felony charge that was reduced after a plea deal, spoke to reporters after Saints practice on Friday and emotionally admitted he was “wrong“, shortly before news dropped that the NFL had suspended him. Here's what Kamara had to say, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

“I was completely wrong. I embarrassed the Saints, I embarrassed my family and my mother. I embarrassed myself, embarrassed the city, and the shield, obviously, embarrassed the NFL.”

The star Saints running back was in Las Vegas at a nightclub in February after last year's Pro Bowl when he attacked the victim, Darnell Greene Jr, and along with Indianapolis Colts cornerback Chris Lammons, proceeded to beat Greene continuously.

Kamara was facing a felony but agreed to a plea deal, which included 30 hours of community service, a $500 fine and $105,196.17 paid to the victim. The Saints star also issued a public apology to Greene.

The incident seems to be behind Kamara, who is allowed to play in the preseason and can return on September 25.

A five-time Pro Bowler, Kamara has tallied 5,135 rushing yards, 49 scores, 3,753 receiving yards and another 22 touchdowns in his NFL career.

The Saints are expected to lean on this offseason's free agent signee, Jamaal Williams, and third-round pick Kendre Miller in the backfield in Kamara's absence.