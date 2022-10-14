Alvin Kamara hit with $10 million lawsuit over Las Vegas incident

The New Orleans Saints are counting on Alvin Kamara to give the offense a jolt of adrenaline after the team’s 2-3 start this season. However, off-the-field issues are likely to serve as a distraction for the running back as getting hit with a $10 million lawsuit for his role in a violent incident in Las Vegas.

Kamara and three others are charged with assaulting a man outside of a Las Vegas nightclub last February when the running back was in the gambling mecca during Pro Bowl weekend.

Darnell Greene Jr. of Houston claims he was leaving a club at 6:30 a.m. February 5, and waiting for an elevator. Greene claims that Kamara blocked his way into the elevator and “shoved Greene into a wall and repeatedly punched him in the face.”

The lawsuit alleges that Greene started to run away, but Kamara chased him down and continued to throw punches. Eventually, Greene was left on the ground and appeared to lose consciousness after the beating.

The lawsuit claims that Greene did not hit, punch or shove Kamara at any point.

Shortly thereafter Kamara was seen getting into an SUV, and he reportedly bragged to Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Chris Lammons and other companions about the ferocity of the blows. “I connected with the (expletive’s) jaw so hard,” Kamara said, per the lawsuit.

The damage alleged by Greene include a broken orbital bone, as well as injuries to his neck, back, shoulder, knees and face.

Agent Brad Cicala represents Alvin Kamara, and he declined to comment on the lawsuit.