Saints get badly needed Alvin Kamara injury report for Week 5 vs. Seahawks

After losing three straight games, the New Orleans Saints are set to get a much-needed boost with the return of Alvin Kamara.

Kamara has been in and out of the Saints’ lineup as he continues to battle a rib injury. He missed their Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as well as their Week 4 showdown with the Minnesota Vikings due to the health issue, and there were concerns about his status heading to Week 5 where they will be facing the Seattle Seahawks.

The star running back has been listed as questionable for the contest, but according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, he is expected to suit up for the game.

New Orleans’ only win came in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons, so team and its fans are definitely itching to get back to the win column. The 2-2 Seahawks won’t be easy opponents, but having Alvin Kamara should allow the Saints to be more potent offensively.

For what it’s worth, Kamara did say recently that he is going to play against the Seahawks. He also erased concerns about his injury, sharing his belief that he can contribute at a high level again after sitting out Week 4.

“Last week was kind of up in the air and didn’t go, this week I’m feeling great, healthy, ready to roll. So I’m going to be out there,” Kamara shared.

“The main thing for me is just being able to help the team any way I can. Physically, if there’s a time where I feel like I can’t do that, then I can’t be out there, because the last thing I want to do is negatively impact the game, you know? So being all the way healthy and available on Sundays, that’s my biggest thing.”

The Saints would definitely want to avoid losing four in a row. Hopefully, Kamara’s presence will be able to change their fortune and stop the rather frustrating slide.