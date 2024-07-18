The time has finally come for the headlining event at UFC Vegas 94 as we’ll bring you a betting prediction and pick for this ranked bout atop the Women’s Strawweight (115) Division. Fellow Brazilian countrywomen will square-off as No. 3 Amanda Lemos takes on No. 5 Virna Jandiroba. Check out our UFC odds series for our Lemos-Jandiroba prediction and pick.

Amanda Lemos (14-3-1) comes into this fight with an impressive 8-3 UFC record since 2017. She’s been atop the Women’s Strawweight Division for quite some time and she’s hoping to insert herself into title talks once again. He last win was a resounding decision over Mackenzie Dern and she could punch a title ticket with a win here. Lemos stands 5’4″ with a 65-inch reach.

Virna Jandiroba (20-3) has gone 6-3 during her UFC stint since 2019. She’s on a hot streak at the moments, winning four of her last five fights and winning her last three consecutive bouts against Angela Hill, Marina Rodriguez, and Loopy Godinez. She’s ranked as high as she’s ever been and with a few more wins, could see a title shot five years into her UFC career. Jandiroba stands 5’3″ with a 64-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Vegas 94 Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.

UFC Vegas 94 Odds: Amanda Lemos-Virna Jandiroba Odds

Amanda Lemos: +115

Virna Jandiroba: -135

Over 2.5 rounds: -171

Under 2.5 rounds: +141

Why Amanda Lemos Will Win

Amanda Lemos has been at the top of her game the last few years and she was very deserving of a championship shot against Zhang Weili. Despite not capturing the belt, she was able to stand in there for five rounds with the champ and have her moments throughout the fight. Her response to the loss was even greater, however, as she walked through Mackenzie Dern in emphatic fashion and effectively kept her top-3 ranking. Lemos is very dangerous from just about anywhere, but it’s her aggression that sets her apart from other strawweights in the division. She’s quick to engage in a scrap and won’t stop coming forward until she hears the final bell.

Amanda Lemos will be the much better finisher during this fight, but her opponent is very tough to put away and doesn’t give up much room in the grappling department. While Lemos has more power and more strikes to choose from in her arsenal, she’ll need to be careful of the steady offense coming back from Jandiroba. If she’s able to stun her just once with a big shot, we should see Lemos waste no time in securing this finish and the win.

Why Virna Jandiroba Will Win

Virna Jandiroba might not be everyone’s favorite fighter due to her steady game plan of fundamental striking and sound wrestling, but it’s obvious that her skills are effective against some of the best strawweights in the world. She does a tremendous job of sticking to a specific game plan and negating her opponents’ striking rhythm. She is also very determined to land her jab and she slowly walks her opponent down by throwing the strike out there and catching opposition on the end of it. She’s also extremely strong in the clinch and loves to work trips and takedowns from there.

The biggest key in this fight for Virna Jandiroba will be to find her single and double leg takedowns, get this fight to the mat, and work control time atop of her opponent. Amanda Lemos is very good with submissions from her back, but Jandiroba is even better at locking her opponent down and not letting them find any offense from under her. If she’s able to be the aggressor without letting Lemos get much of anything off, this should be a clear decision win for Virna Jandiroba.

Final Amanda Lemos-Virna Jandiroba Prediction & Pick

This is an extremely high-stakes matchup atop the Strawweight Division and both women could be fighting for their eventual title shot in the near future. The UFC made a strong matchup here as both women are experts in the grappling and submission categories. Amanda Lemos is the more dangerous finisher with a wider array of striking capabilities, but Virna Jandiroba is a master of controlling her opponents and making sure their full skill set doesn’t shine against her.

This fight will be very interesting on the feet as Jandiroba plays a defensive game and Lemos tends to seek the knockout blow. We give Lemos the striking edge, but Jandiroba certainly takes the advantage if she’s able to find top position at any point of this fight.

I expect Virna Jandiroba to find offense here with her grappling, but I also expect Amanda Lemos to crack her a few times on the feet and make this fight interesting. We have to ride Virna Jandiroba with our prediction as I believe she’ll be the tougher fighter to finish and a decision favors her in this situation.

Final Amanda Lemos-Virna Jandiroba Prediction & Pick: Virna Jandiroba (-135)