Amber Heard is doing better since she left Hollywood. A year after the famous Johnny Depp defamation trial, Heard moved to Madrid, Spain to get away from her old life and the vilification she faced while in the US. She's been starting fresh there, and she's even picked up the language since moving there, per TMZ.

Apparently, Heard was doing well on Wednesday after having a lunch out on the town. She even answered questions from paparazzi, to which she responded completely in Spanish. This was the first time she was seen out since sending her ex Johnny Depp a million dollars per the settlement of the trial.

Since she's been there, Heard admitted she's very happy in Spain and wants to spend more time there. She particularly enjoys living in the country with her daughter Oonagh. Although she moved to Spain on bad terms, it seems like she's turned it around for herself.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Following the June 1, 2022 verdict, both Depp and Amber Heard made appeals but eventually dropped them and reached a settlement, which was announced in December. Heard wanted everyone to know that she settled not because she was conceding. She simply wanted to defend her truth. There were challenges along the way which ultimately blew up her life, especially on social media.

Depp on the other hand, simply wanted to clear his name. Once acquiring the settlement, he donated the money to different charities to show it wasn't about him. With the trial mostly in the past, hopefully both of them can move on.