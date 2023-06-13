Johnny Depp will distribute the $1 million settlement money received from Amber Heard as part of their Virginia defamation case to five selected charities, according to a source close to the actor. Each charity will receive $200,000. The chosen organizations include Make-A-Film Foundation, The Painted Turtle, Red Feather, Tetiaroa Society, and Amazonia Fund Alliance, according to TMZ.

Johnny Depp donates all of Amber Heard $1 Million settlement money to charity 🙏 Good Dude ☺️ pic.twitter.com/jh3h002eq2 — Shawn K The King  (@SKTheKingYT) June 13, 2023

Make-A-Film Foundation, similar to Make-A-Wish, grants wishes to children within the film industry. Johnny Depp has previously collaborated with them on a short film, which is why they are on his list. The Painted Turtle and Tetiaroa Society are tributes to important figures in Depp's life, Paul Newman and Marlon Brando, respectively. These charities were established and have thrived thanks to the contributions of Newman and Brando, and Johnny aims to continue their legacies through his donations.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Following the June 1, 2022 verdict, both Depp and Amber Heard made appeals but eventually dropped them and reached a settlement, which was announced in December. Heard emphasized that settling was not an act of concession and explained that she had never chosen the situation. She expressed the challenges she faced in defending her truth, which resulted in the destruction of her life and the subsequent social media vilification that women often experience when they come forward.

From the beginning, Johnny's intention has been to restore his name and reputation rather than seek financial gain from Amber. By generously donating the settlement money, he reaffirms this point and intends to use the funds for meaningful causes. This decision reflects his commitment to making a positive impact with the resources at his disposal.