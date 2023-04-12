You don’t often get to say Kim Kardashian and NPR in the same sentence, but that’s what a major role in a prestigious Ryan Murphy anthology series will do for you. NPR’s chief TV critic, Eric Deggans, told TMZ on Tuesday that he believes Kardashian could be more than a stunt cast, and may actually deliver a surprisingly polished acting performance in the 12th installment of American Horror Story this summer.

As Deggans points out, Murphy has a history of making surprising and unique casting choices with the AHS franchise, but it has worked out well in the past, as was the case with Lady Gaga (who went on to headline A Star Is Born after her AHS acting turn). As for whether Deggans was surprised by Murphy’s casting choice of Kardashian, he responded, “You know, I was surprised, but when I thought about it, it makes all kinds of sense.” As a showrunner, Deggans explains, Ryan Murphy “is attracted to strong women who have a powerful pop culture presence,” for which Kardashian certainly fits the bill.

It also doesn’t hurt that Ryan Murphy and Kardashian are already reportedly friends.

Additionally, Deggans notes that “Kim Kardashian likes going to places in show business that people think she shouldn’t be.” He points out that she did a decent job hosting Saturday Night Live, despite the doubters. He thinks Kardashian will surprise the haters again with this role, her first in a scripted television series.

Finally, Deggans notes that there is a big difference between being an influencer and a performer, and part of what makes Kim Kardashian stand out from the pack is that she has already demonstrated a unique ability to carry over her influencer success into the mainstream entertainment industry.

So, hopefully Kim Kardashian’s performance will only keep us up at night because of whatever weird creepiness Murphy has cooked up for the new installment of AHS, and not because of her acting ability.