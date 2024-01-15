The singer talks about his American Idol experience.

It's been a while since viral American Idol sensation William Hung has made headlines. However, he reveals how he went about his audition, his gambling problems, and more in a new interview.

PEOPLE had a chance to talk with the performer, who opened up about his experiences.

William Hung discusses taking advantage of American Idol fame

Hung is a standout in American Idol history. He sang an…interesting(?) version of Ricky Martin's She Bangs.

During the audition, he told the judges, “I may not be the best singer, but I sing from the heart.”

When he sang, it wasn't, well, spectacular by any means. Plus, he added some awkward dance moves. Judge Simon Cowell was very critical of him.

Today, Hung says, “Most people would be angry or upset or throw their water bottle at him. I didn't see the need to do that, and people seemed to like it.”

Though the judges passed on him moving forward, he quickly rose to fame as a viral sensation. Plus, he quit school and worked towards becoming a musician. His album, Inspiration, was number one on the independent Billboard album charts.

However, it was short-lived.

“In this situation, very few people can stay on top for long,” the singer said. “So after a little while, I thought, I don't want to waste my life, so I went back to school, finished my degree and looked for a stable job. That was OK with me. I'd already gotten more out of American Idol than I ever could have expected.”

The singer revealed he had a gambling addiction as well. But luckily, he overcame it.

William Hung added, “There's nothing wrong with having a steady job after fame. I think it's the right thing to do, to provide for my family now.” American Idol seems to have worked in his favor. We're just waiting for a new Ricky Martin song for him to cover now.