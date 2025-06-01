ARLINGTON, TX — The Dallas Wings lost to the Chicago Sky on Saturday night 94-83. It was a challenging game for the Wings, who now hold a 1-6 overall record. NaLyssa Smith played well, however, scoring 20 points and recording five rebounds. Smith revealed what led to her big game following the defeat.

“It was just about being aggressive,” Smith told reporters. “Just getting back to playing how I know how to play… Tonight, I just was a lot more aggressive with everything. I drew a lot more fouls. I shot 10 free throws so I feel like that just tells the story on its own.”

Smith, 24, is in her first season with the Wings. She had not previously looked especially comfortable in the offense, but that changed on Saturday evening in Arlington. The forward, who entered the game averaging 7.2 points on 48.5 percent field goal and 25 percent three-point shooting, went 6-12 from the field and 1-1 on her long-range attempts on Saturday.

The Wings only took 15 three-point attempts in the contest. That's a conversation for a different time, but Smith's play should not be overlooked. She probably won't average 20 points per outing, but Dallas will unquestionably benefit if she continues to be aggressive on the offensive end of the floor.

She also made a significant impact on defense, recording three blocks. Smith's performance on Saturday is exactly why the Wings acquired her this past offseason. She features the potential to be a reliable player on both ends of the floor. Smith's consistency is still developing, but there is reason to believe she can be an impactful player in the WNBA.

The Wings have endured a difficult start to the 2025 campaign without question. Smith's play was encouraging on Saturday, but this team still has work to do in order to become a contender.

Dallas will attempt to bounce back with a victory on Tuesday against the Storm in Seattle.