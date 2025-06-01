Following a magical run to the National League Championship Series in 2024, the New York Mets are focused on going all the way this season. Kodai Senga missed out on most of the hysteria due to a calf injury, but he is making up for lost time with a sensational start to 2025.

The soon-to-be two-time All-Star starting pitcher helped the Mets (36-22) clinch their third straight series on Saturday, allowing two runs and recording seven strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings en route to an 8-2 win versus the Colorado Rockies. Senga maintains his stronghold on the ERA lead in the Senior Circuit, posting a 1.60 mark through 11 starts. He is not concerned with such feats, however, exhibiting admirable self-awareness and perspective after the W.

“Ideally, I'd like to get through without giving up any runs,” the Japanese right-hander told reporters, via his interpreter, per SNY's Tom Hanslin. “I don't really think about my stats. A lot more games left in the season. In terms of my innings, give it a few days and I'm no longer on the leaderboard anymore. We have a lot more left to do, and I want to finish my outings on a strong note, unlike today. So, we have a lot of work to do.”

Mets ace Kodai Senga is not satisfied

Article Continues Below
More New York Mets News
May 28, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Mets third baseman Brett Baty (7) looks on before the game against the Chicago White Sox at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images
Brett Baty’s hilarious minor league admission after triple vs. RockiesMike Gianakos ·
New York Mets second baseman Jett Williams (90) throws to first base and retires Washington Nationals second baseman Luis Garcia Jr. (not pictured) during the third inning at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches.
Paul Skenes trade grades for ex-MLB GM’s Mets-Pirates hypotheticalZachary Howell ·
May 30, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets right fielder Juan Soto (22) follows through on an RBI double against the Colorado Rockies during the third inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Juan Soto enters unreal Mickey Mantle territory in 8-2 win over RockiesMike Gianakos ·
New York Mets center fielder Jose Siri (19) and left fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) and right fielder Juan Soto (22) celebrate after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays during the ninth inning at Citi Field.
Mets’ 3 most disappointing players in 2025Quinn Allen ·
New York Mets pitcher Paul Blackburn (58) pitches in the first inning.
Mets’ Paul Blackburn set to start vs. Dodgers after IL returnJosh Davis ·
New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) follows through on a solo home run against the Colorado Rockies during the eighth inning at Citi Field.
Mets’ Francisco Lindor accomplishes incredible home run feat vs. RockiesRichard Pereira ·

All of Flushing will want to run through a brick wall after hearing Senga's comments. This man is not letting a solid showing versus a horrendous, nine-win Rockies squad get to his head. Moreover, he is determined to be a workhorse for his teammates. Allowing two walks and an RBI single in the seventh prevented him from attaining that status on Saturday. Senga sounds intent on making sure he can go a little deeper into games when necessary.

A reliable ace is essential in October, and given the long-term questions surrounding the rest of the rotation, the 32-year-old will be especially vital if the Mets want to go deep into the postseason once again. If nothing else, Kodai Senga has the right mentality to take on such a challenge.

He pitched just five innings across three playoff appearances last year and was largely underwhelming after the long layoff. The forkball thrower is both sharp and healthy right now, though. Senga is an early Cy Young contender, but he is not going to pat himself on the back. This perfectionist is focused on the task at hand.