Following a magical run to the National League Championship Series in 2024, the New York Mets are focused on going all the way this season. Kodai Senga missed out on most of the hysteria due to a calf injury, but he is making up for lost time with a sensational start to 2025.

The soon-to-be two-time All-Star starting pitcher helped the Mets (36-22) clinch their third straight series on Saturday, allowing two runs and recording seven strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings en route to an 8-2 win versus the Colorado Rockies. Senga maintains his stronghold on the ERA lead in the Senior Circuit, posting a 1.60 mark through 11 starts. He is not concerned with such feats, however, exhibiting admirable self-awareness and perspective after the W.

“Ideally, I'd like to get through without giving up any runs,” the Japanese right-hander told reporters, via his interpreter, per SNY's Tom Hanslin. “I don't really think about my stats. A lot more games left in the season. In terms of my innings, give it a few days and I'm no longer on the leaderboard anymore. We have a lot more left to do, and I want to finish my outings on a strong note, unlike today. So, we have a lot of work to do.”

Mets ace Kodai Senga is not satisfied

All of Flushing will want to run through a brick wall after hearing Senga's comments. This man is not letting a solid showing versus a horrendous, nine-win Rockies squad get to his head. Moreover, he is determined to be a workhorse for his teammates. Allowing two walks and an RBI single in the seventh prevented him from attaining that status on Saturday. Senga sounds intent on making sure he can go a little deeper into games when necessary.

A reliable ace is essential in October, and given the long-term questions surrounding the rest of the rotation, the 32-year-old will be especially vital if the Mets want to go deep into the postseason once again. If nothing else, Kodai Senga has the right mentality to take on such a challenge.

He pitched just five innings across three playoff appearances last year and was largely underwhelming after the long layoff. The forkball thrower is both sharp and healthy right now, though. Senga is an early Cy Young contender, but he is not going to pat himself on the back. This perfectionist is focused on the task at hand.