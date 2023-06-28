A suspicious announcement recently came out that says that an Among Us animated series is now in the works.

HELLO 🚨 WE'RE MAKING AN ANIMATED TV SHOW!!!!! 🚨 AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAOHMYGODDDDDDDDDDDDDDAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAhttps://t.co/Rh19pIq3DH — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) June 27, 2023

In an exclusive article from Variety, it appears that an Among Us animated series is currently in the works at CBS Studios. Innersloth, the developers behind “Among Us”, has partnered with CBS Studios' CBS Eye Animation Production to make the series. Owen Dennis, who created Cartoon Network's Infinity Train, will be serving as the project's creator and executive producer.

The series will follow the game's premise, which is that “Members of your crew have been replaced by an alien shapeshifter intent on causing confusion, sabotaging the ship, and killing everyone. Root out the ‘Impostor’ or fall victim to its murderous designs.”

The animation studio for the series will be Titmouse, which has worked on other shows such as Big Mouth and Star Trek: Lower Decks. Members of Innersloth will executively produce the show alongside Dennis, namely Forest Willard, Marcus Bromander, and Carl Neisser. Members of Titmouse will also become executive producers of the show, namely Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio, and Ben Kalina.

As of the moment, there is no news about which network or streamer will air this show. However, talks about this are said to be ongoing right now.

Should more details about the show pop up, we will be sure to update you. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.