Amy Schumer recently revealed that she has a serious medical condition she's contending with.
The comedian stated Friday that she's been diagnosed with Cushing syndrome, which is caused by excessive cortisol, THR reports.
Recently, the public has bashed her about her puffy face. It's led to vicious attacks online and constant trolling on social platforms. The puffiness is part of Cushing's that is common with anyone with it.
Amy Schumer discusses her Cushing syndrome diagnosis
In an interview with News Not Noise, she said, “I feel reborn. There are a few types of Cushing. Some that can be fatal, require brain surgery or removal of adrenal glands.”
Schumer added, “While I was doing press on camera for my Hulu show, I was also in MRI machines four hours at a time, having my veins shut down from the amount of blood drawn and thinking I may not be around to see my son grow up. So finding out I have the kind of Cushing that will just work itself out and I'm healthy was the greatest news imaginable.”
“It has been a crazy couple weeks for me and my family,” she also said.
When asked about why she wanted to share this information with the public, she did it for others.
“I want so much for women to love themselves and be relentless when fighting for their own health in a system that usually doesn't believe them,” she stated.
Things for the comedian seem overall pretty good, and she has a message about treating others better.
“Everyone is struggling with something,” the actor said. “Maybe we can all be a little kinder to each other and ourselves.”
Hopefully, Amy Schumer will get through her Cushing syndrome well. We're all wishing her the best of luck, and happy to hear it could be more serious than it is.
Catch her in Life & Beth. Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu.