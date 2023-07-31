Amy Schumer is one of the most popular comedians and actresses in the Hollywood scene. Schumer has been known for her performances in Train Wreck, I Feel Pretty, Snatched, and many more. She is also a Primetime Emmy Award winner.

With several notable works in the industry, have you ever wondered how an actress like her lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Amy Schumer's $15 million former penthouse in Manhattan.

After a successful 2015 highlighted by Train Wreck, Schumer took it easy the following year by lending her voice for a string of animated television series Bob's Burgers, Family Guy, and The Simpsons. Around the same time, the Train Wreck star also acquired a penthouse in Manhattan. For the purchase, Schumer took out $12.15 million from her pockets.

However in 2022, the Train Wreck star opted to unload the same property. Schumer listed her Manhattan apartment with an asking price of $15 million before successfully selling it almost a year later.

Here are some photos of Amy Schumer's $15 million penthouse in Manhattan.

Photos courtesy of: Mansion Global

Schumer's former Manhattan penthouse encompasses 4,500 square feet of living space. It includes five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

Inside the penthouse, Schumer probably enjoyed the spacious living room with a glass fireplace, a modern kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, a sizable dining area, and much more.

While the indoors seem to be designed nicely and simply, the property's outdoors are just as well. The rooftop terrace includes ample space for gardening that one can enjoy if he or she enjoys planting. With the outdoor space alone, it already takes up 3,000 square feet. Moreover, one can easily enjoy breathtaking views of the city and the Hudson River from the property, especially with several windows.

Furthermore, as a resident of the building, one can enjoy the tower's privileges, including a private parking space and an elevator.

Schumer is one of the most successful comedy actresses. As a result, it isn't surprising that the Primetime Emmy Award winner can afford to live in a luxurious home like this one. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Schumer has a net worth of around $45 million. It might even be more if Schumer hadn't dropped out of the lead role for the hit Barbie movie.

Although Schumer no longer owns this apartment, she can very well afford to upgrade to a new home. In fact, she paid $12.5 million for a mansion in Montecito, Calif.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Amy Schumer's $15 million penthouse in Manhattan.