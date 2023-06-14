Amy Schumer's Netflix comedy special, Emergency Contact, didn't shy away from some touchy subjects. For starters, she talked about Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria before diving into the nitty gritty. In one bit, she made light of the Baldwin shooting that occurred on the set of Rust, per Variety.

Hilaria is a yoga influencer that was born in Boston but liked to vacation in Spain. She's in the past implied she has Spanish heritage, but Schumer called her out on it. “Hilaria from España is actually Hillary from Boston,” Schumer said. “This woman is in no way Spanish — her parents are not from Spain, no one in her life is from Spain.”

She continued, “I’m not trying to bully a sociopath — I have a point.” Schumer emphasizes that the key to marriage is to “find someone who can stand you.”

“My point is that all evidence points to this woman, since she met her husband, has straight-up pretended to be from Spain, and her husband shot someone. Now stay with me, stay with me… my point is that neither of them give a fuck.”

She then continued to share that she wasn't allowed to make that joke at the 2022 Oscars. Schumer hosted along with Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes. “I want to preface these Oscar jokes by saying that my lawyer said not to say these,” Schumer said. “Don’t tell anybody and don’t get mad at me. ’Don’t Look Up’ is the name of a movie? More like don’t look down the barrel of Alec Baldwin’s shotgun.”

Alec Baldwin was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter last year after shooting and killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins with a loaded prop gun on the set of Rust. The charges were dropped, and the filming of Rust resumed earlier this year.

Watch Amy Schumer's Emergency Contact on Netflix.