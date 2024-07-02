Anca Todoni takes on Coco Gauff at Wimbledon. Our Wimbledon odds series has our Todoni Gauff prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Todoni Gauff.

Coco Gauff has played only one match at Wimbledon, and yet her odds of making the women's singles final have increased to a considerable degree over the past 48 hours. While Gauff won her first-round match, Aryna Sabalenka withdrew from the tournament due to a shoulder injury she suffered before the event began. Sabalenka was in Gauff's half of the draw. The other point to make about Gauff's half of the draw is that with the Sabalenka withdrawal plus a loss by former Wimbledon finalist Karolina Pliskova, there are no players in Gauff's half of the draw who have made the Wimbledon semifinals before. There is no proven grass-court heavyweight who knows how to handle the nuances of grass and the pressure of playing at The All-England Club. It's a wide-open half of the draw, without the kinds of players Gauff figures to have a lot of trouble against. The other half of the draw is stacked with legitimate grass-court threats: Iga Swiatek, Ons Jabeur, Elena Rybakina, Jelena Ostapenko, and others. Gauff doesn't have to play any of them in the next week and a half. Her path to the final is manageable even though Wimbledon is Gauff's weakest major, the only one where she hasn't reached the semifinals. Let's see if Gauff can take advantage of a tournament where the draw has lined up in her favor.

Here are the Anca Todoni-Coco Gauff Wimbledon odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Wimbledon Odds: Anca Todoni-Coco Gauff Odds

Game spread:

Todoni +6.5: -110

Gauff -6.5: -120

Money line

Todoni: +1280

Gauff: -3500

To win first set

Todoni: +670

Gauff: -1100

Total Games In Match

Over 17.5: -132

Under 17.5: +100

Todoni over 5.5 games: -132

Todoni under 5.5 games: -102

Gauff over 12.5 games: +164

Gauff under 12.5 games: -225

How To Watch Anca Todoni vs Coco Gauff

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN Plus

Time: 8:10 a.m. ET / 5:10 a.m. PT

*Watch Anca Todoni-Coco Gauff LIVE on fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Anca Todoni Could Cover The Spread

Todoni is a young Romanian talent who is just beginning to get her feet wet as a tour professional. Her career earnings heading into Wimbledon were under six figures. By winning in the first round over Olga Danilovic, Todoni has already assured herself of her largest professional paycheck to date, even if she loses to Gauff. She has nothing to lose in this match. It's a learning experience for her. She is having the time of her life and is unburdened by expectations, especially since this tournament is — for her — already a success. She can let it fly against Gauff, who is the No. 2 seed and a title contender but still a young player who hasn't made an especially deep run (semifinals or better) at Wimbledon.

Why Coco Gauff Could Cover The Spread

Gauff easily covered the spread in her first-round win over Caroline Dolehide. She could easily do the same against Todoni, especially if the Romanian is a little awed by the occasion and makes some early mistakes. If Gauff gets off to a quick 3-0 lead, she can win the first set 6-1 and put herself in a position where a close second set — 6-4 or 7-5 — still enables her to cover the spread. If Gauff wins 6-1, 7-5, that's 13 games to 6, which would exceed the minus-6.5-game spread number.

Final Anca Todoni-Coco Gauff Prediction & Pick

Gauff will win the match. It's a matter of how close it will be. Given that Todoni is a relative mystery — someone Gauff and her team don't know extensively — it's probably best to pass on this match, though the lean is toward Gauff.

Final Anca Todoni-Coco Gauff Prediction & Pick: Gauff -6.5 games