The dynamic duo of Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen are returning to CNN to host on live New Year's Eve special.

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen are back to host another CNN New Year's Eve show from Time Square.

The Hollywood Reporter notes that they both hosted the event previously and are known to drink during the broadcast — so we'll see how booze-filled it gets.

Co-hosts of the event include Sara Sidner and Cari Champion. They will take over at 12:30 AM to align with central time zones. They'll be hosting from Auditorium Shores in Austin, Texas.

As for what to expect, it's a bit unpredictable. Anything can happen on a live broadcast. However, there will be reporting from all over the place.

It will include Richard Quests as a reporter from Times Square. Meanwhile, Stephanie Elam will provide information on what's happening at Atlantis, Paradise Island in the Bahamas. Randi Kaye will broadcast from Key West, Florida. Gary Tuchman and his daughter Lindsay will report in Las Cruces, New Mexico. And finally, Boris Sanchez reveals the party scene from Miami, Florida.

Performers include Maroon 5, Enrique Iglesias, Jonas Brothers, Flo Rida, Miranda Lambert, Rod Stewart, and Darius Rucker. Additionally, there will be guest interviews with Neil Patrick Harris, Bowen Yang, and Jeremy Renner.

If you want an alternative, New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest will be on ABC, according to Deadline. It will include artists Aqua, Doechii, Ellie Goulding, Green Day, Janelle Monáe, Loud Luxury x Two Friends with Bebe Rexha, Ludacris, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Paul Russell, and Thirty Seconds to Mars.

Whether you watch Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen or Seacrest, each broadcast has some good performers. Cheers to that and 2024.