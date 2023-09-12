Cardi B, the renowned rapper and former stripper with the WAP made her debut appearance on Monday night's episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” Decider reported. During the show, a viewer asked Cardi about her tipping habits when visiting strip clubs now that she's famous. Her response: “I overdo it.”

However, Cardi B didn't stop there. She went on to share her thoughts on the current state of stripping, expressing her disappointment in what she perceives as laziness among today's strippers. According to Cardi B, contemporary strippers don't dance as energetically as those from her era, even refusing to climb the pole.

When host Andy Cohen asked if the current crop of strippers was “lazy,” Cardi B didn't mince words, confirming, “They're lazy,” and emphasized her generous tipping practices, saying, “I be spending like racks.”

The rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Almánzar-Cephus, opened up about her past as a stripper, explaining that she turned to the profession as a way to escape poverty and domestic violence while supporting her education at the Borough of Manhattan Community College. Cardi B also pointed out that being a stripper made her feel empowered and desirable, despite any negative stereotypes.

In her words: “I felt on top of the world. I felt so untouchable and so sexy.” She highlighted that even famous rappers would come to the strip club and request her presence, which bolstered her self-esteem.

Cardi B's candid comments on the state of modern stripping are resonating with fans and sparking discussions about the evolution of the industry.