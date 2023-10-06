John Mayer's latest concert at Madison Square Garden had a very special guest in attendance. The musician's close friend, Andy Cohen, brought along his 4-ear-old son, Ben. And both had the best time of their lives during the New York leg of Mayer's SOLO tour.

In hist Instagram, Cohen shared heartwarming snapshots with a caption reference to the Grateful Dead: “Come, hear Uncle John’s Band! First concert of what I hope will be a long run of them!”

The photos captured the father-son duo enjoying the performance from the side of the stage, with Ben even perched on his dad's shoulders. The young concertgoer proudly displayed his personalized pass, reading, “John Mayer SOLO Ben Cohen.”

Friends and fans, including Padma Lakshmi and Angie Katsanevas, reacted wholesomely to the photo.

Mayer recently appeared on Andy Cohen's show, “WWHL,” where the two friends shared insights into their enduring bond. In a playful game called “Hot Po-Titty,” they humorously expressed their appreciation for one another. Both highlighted their loyalty and care. Then, in Mayer's words, Cohen's entertaining FaceTime calls.

Notably, Mayer shares a special connection with Cohen's son, Ben, as evidenced by their joint celebrations and heartwarming moments captured in photos over the years.

Their friendship was also celebrated during Andy Cohen's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, where Mayer delivered a touching speech, praising Cohen as a brilliant, devoted father, and cherished friend.

Cohen, who has two children born via separate surrogates, Ben and Lucy, continues to exemplify the power of friendship and family in the entertainment industry.

Now, John Mayer's North American concert still boasts numerous dates. There will be stops in cities like Boston, Philadelphia, Nashville, Tampa, and Indianapolis.