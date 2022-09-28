Last week’s premiere ended with Cassian Andor escaping with Luthen Rael from Preox-Morlana security forces out to get the pair. Turns out, this would be his path towards his destiny as part of the Rebel Alliance. In this latest installment, we learn more about the man who would later play an important part in ensuring the first Death Star was taken off the board. Learn more about what went down in this Andor episode 4 ending explained.

Andor episode 4 ending explained

This week’s episode starts with Cassian and Luthen Rael jumping off to lightspeed toward Aldhani on the latter’s ship. The older of the two offers Cassian a choice to help fight the Empire or drop him off somewhere else. Luthen adds that he’ll pay him 200,000 for five days of his service, an offer which Cassian accepts.

Over in Coruscant, Dedra Meero reports to the Imperial Security Bureau Head Partagaz. The latter, meanwhile, admonishes his staff for being incompetent. Meanwhile, he receives a report involving increasing construction in Scarif.

In Aldhani, Luthen tells Cassian to choose a new alias and he chooses to go by Clem. He later gives him a Kuati Signet, a piece of jewelry made of Kyber Crystal. Cassian is later introduced to Vel Sartha as Clem, who is reluctant to let a new person into the team for this mission. Vel leads Clem back to her team and instructs him that his addition to the mission was always part of the plan, which is to attack an Imperial garrison. She tells him that Aldhani’s location in the galaxy is important to the Empire’s distribution effort.

An Imperial inspector named Lieutenant Blevin relieves Syril Karn, his superior, and other offices for failing to capture Andor. He also tells them that the Morlana system is now under the permanent jurisdiction of the Empire. Syril then returns home, disgraced and humiliated.

Back in the Imperial Security Bureau, Dedra notices a NS-9 Starpath unit missing, the same one Cassian stole. She confronts Lieutenant Blevin about the missing unit and the incident that caused it in Morlana. Due to the inspector’s refusal to help, Dedra is forced to investigate the matter on her own.

Meanwhile in Aldhani, Vel introduces Clem to her team, which includes Skeen, Taramyn, Nemik, and Cinta. As his wounded arm is being treated, Tamaryn confronts Vel about including a new person this late into the mission. Vel reiterates that she trusts Clem and that is enough.

As this is happening, Luthen returns to Coruscant and meets with Senator Mon Mothma. As Kleya, Luthen’s assistant, distract’s the senator’s driver, they talk about the funds he needs to help their fight against the Empire. She leaves without committing to anything since the Empire is increasing efforts to monitor all potential threats to them. As she returns home, Mon finds her husband preparing a dinner party for a governor and other individuals who are not supporters of her advocacies. They fight over it before Mon walks away.

While he is just starting to settle in, Clem is confronted by another member of Vel’s team named Lieutenant Gorn. He argues that including Clem in the plan just makes it more complicated. Shortly after, Vel goes over the entire plan to the group, including Clem. He comments that their escape run will be done quickly due to Tie Fighters patrolling the area. For her part, Vel tells him that a celestial event that happens every three years will serve as their distraction to help them escape.

Partagaz reprimands Dedra for overreaching her boundaries in work and not acting on verified information. After Blevin leaves, he further explains the work they do and its importance to the Empire. At night time, Tamaryn gives a tablet containing detailed Aldhani information and other details of the plan to Clem. Vel takes the first watch as the team goes off to sleep

What just happened? An Andor episode 4 recap

As compared to episode 3, this installment of Andor didn’t have much action in it. Instead, Star Wars fans are treated to an elaborate chapter that details Cassian Andor’s entry into the Rebellion, thanks to a mission in Aldhani.

While this is happening, Luthen continues to move behind the scene. He does this by meeting Senator Mon Mothma, a key figure in the Rebel Alliance. Furthermore, the seeds for the Empire’s growing interest in Andor continue to grow as the incident in Morlan catches the attention of the Imperial Security Bureau. It’s expected that Dedra Meero will play an integral part in the Empire’s effort to neutralize Andor. In any case, it pays to catch this Star Wars series in the coming weeks to learn how all of these elements will play out.