Last week’s episode of Andor finally gave Star Wars fans a healthy dose of action and excitement from this series. But while the mission itself was a success, the squad Cassian Andor aided didn’t come out in one piece. Along with the casualties is a yearning to fight back against the Empire planted inside the outlaw’s heart. We take a look at this Andor episode 7 ending explained to see how the rebellion is faring so far.

Andor episode 7 ending explained

This week’s episode of Andor starts with the former Deputy Inspector Syril about to go for a job interview. Before he does, a report comes out detailing the attack on Aldhani. The scene moves forward to the Imperial Security Bureau as a high official recounts the action they will take in response to the said attack. He adds that Emperor Palpatine will convene the Senate to give them more powers to handle the matter at hand. After the meeting, Dedra Meero says she believes that they are playing straight into the rebels’ hands.

Senator Mon Mothma visits Luthen Rael in his shop and they speak about the recent attack on Aldhani. She confronts Luthen about his involvement and makes him realize the consequences of his actions. In response, Luthen reminds the senator that this is what they’ve been working on. He adds that the Empire has forced their hand and there will be no rules moving forward. Mothma leaves in fear and in apparent disgust over Luthen’s actions.

During Syril’s interview for a job at the Bureau of Standards, he recounts the reason why was sacked from his previous employment. Syril adds that he wants to work hard to have his record expunged. Meanwhile, a lady in a red cloak is seen arriving and is headed toward an unknown location.

Back in the Imperial Security Bureau, Dedra requests a confidential report regarding a Multi-Sector Data Blend about missing avionics in all star systems. She requests that a copy sent only to her and should be discrete. Meanwhile, in Aldhani, Cinta witnesses the arrival of a Star Destroyer. This is a sign that the Empire is taking the attack seriously.

The lady in the red cloak is revealed to be Kleya Marki, Luthen’s assistant. She meets with Vel in an undisclosed location and inquires about the credits they stole. Kleya says Cassian Andor is a loose end and orders Vel to kill him.

In Ferrix, Andor is seen returning home to his adopted mother, Maarva. She reminds Cassian that he shouldn’t be here as Imperial forces are out looking for him. In response, Cassian says he has obtained enough credits to help them escape and go anywhere they want. Distraught, Maarva is overcome with worry about what will happen to them if they leave.

Over in Coruscant, Mon Mothma speaks to Tay Kolma. They talk about politics as the senator confides in him about where her true loyalties lie. Mothma adds that she is being monitored by the Empire and she needs help raising funds to fight back.

After visiting her mother, Cassian goes to Bix Caleen, his childhood friend. He asks Bix to join him and Maarva to escape Ferrix, an invitation she declines. Right before he leaves, Cassian asks about how Bix knows Luthen. He adds that Luthen should hold up his end of the deal if she meets him again.

Just as he’s leaving Bix’s place, Cassian remembers how his old friend was murdered by Stormtroopers. Even with this though in mind, he succeeds in getting home to Maarva. From there, he learns that his adopted mother won’t be joining him in his escape. She tells Cassian that there’s a rebellion in Ferrix and she’s planning to join the fight against the Empire. Maarva adds that the recent attack on Aldhani inspired her and other people to stand up against Imperial forces. Cassian leaves heartbroken as his mother is adamant to stay. Before he goes, Maarva tells him to stop searching for his sister as she’s not alive anymore.

In a meeting of Imperial Security Bureau officials, Blevin accuses Dedra Meero of breaching protocol because of the data she previously requested. It is discovered that she acted without any official sanction from her superiors. She then adds that the data she obtained would lead to evidence that rebel cells are coming together all over the galaxy against the Empire. Dedra is then applauded by her supervisor and given the freedom to do so as she pleases regarding her investigation.

Cassian relocates to Niamos and hides with Keef Girgo as his alias. He is seen living with a woman who tells him to get food for breakfast. While on his errand, Cassian spots a thief running away from the authorities. He is spotted by a Shoretrooper who questions him if he’s affiliated with the said thief. The trooper then calls a KX droid to keep an eye on Cassian. Shortly after, he is falsely sentenced to six years in prison for charges he didn’t do. The episode ends with Syril settling into his new job at the Bureau of Standards.

What just happened? An Andor episode 7 recap

Most of Andor episode 7 revolves around the recent attack on the Aldhani garrison with rebels running off with a lot of credits. On one hand, we see Luthen and Mon Mothma respond respectively to this attack in their own way. The former tasks Vel to take Cassian out while the latter is stepping up her efforts to raise funds for the rebels.

Meanwhile, Cassian himself fails in escaping with his mother. Instead, Maarva stays on Ferrix and tells his son that the recent attack on Aldhani has inspired her and the others to stand up to the Empire. The episode ends with Cassian, now going by a new alias in Niamos, being arrested on false charges and sentenced to six years in prison. It remains to be seen how this development will lead to the Andor fans first met in Rogue One. In any case, stay tuned to next week’s installment of Andor to find out how the story goes.