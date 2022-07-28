1 big reason Andre Iguodala must run it back one more time in 2022 NBA free agency

What can Andre Iguodala offer if returns to the Golden State Warrios?

The Warriors made it known that their primary goal going into 2022 NBA free agency was to re-sign as many members of their championship squad as they could. So far, the lone free agent returning, however, is center Kevon Looney. The Warriors also reached an agreement with guard Donte DiVincenzo. They offered him a two-year deal with a player option for the following season.

On the other hand, they witnessed the departure of Nemanja Bjelica, Damion Lee, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Gary Payton II, and Otto Porter Jr.

Having said that, most of the major offseason moves are already done. A portion of the free-agent market is also in limbo as a result of Kevin Durant’s trade request. The Warriors are now prepared to give a few young guys the reins.

After all that, there is still one key free agent that remains out in the open, and this group requires more consistency and additional seasoned presence.

Andre Iguodala.

Despite being limited to only 31 regular-season games and seven in the playoffs, Iguodala’s contributions to the Warriors’ most recent championship just cannot be understated.

Andre Iguodala gave quite the analogy for the Warriors' championship season

The 38-year-old NBA champion battled to remain fit as injuries kept him out for much of last season. In the minutes he did play, he showed flashes of his top defensive ability. In the end, however, his body could not withstand the strain of an NBA schedule. He played 19.5 minutes per game in 31 regular season games, averaging 4.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists.

Big reason Warriors must run it back with Andre Iguodala

1. Mentorship

To be quite honest, Andre Iguodala won’t bring much in terms of the numbers. He will, however, be a terrific mentor for much of the Warriors’ young guys.

Iguodala contributed to the team as a mentor off the court even if he had trouble getting playing time on it. He was regularly spotted mentoring the team’s younger players during the whole season. Even during Game 3 of the playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies, when Steve Kerr was diagnosed with COVID-19 and ruled out, he provided invaluable support to assistant coach Mike Brown.

“Andre, in particular, was just incredible this year and continues to be so with his counseling and advice,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said before the 2022 NBA Finals. “Andre was just a really big part of this with his guidance and leadership and wisdom.”

If Iguodala does return, he will undoubtedly have a significant impact on Golden State. Again, keep in mind that for the next season, the Warriors bench will be extremely young. Pundits expect that every player on the Warriors bench is 25 or younger. In fact, this coming season, the Warriors’ bench will have four players under 22.

What the youthful Warriors will get from Iguodala is guy who knows what makes a true professional basketball player.

That well of wisdom is priceless for a squad whose back-to-back title hopes are heavily hinged on how much the young guns will step up.

Remember that Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga, two sophomore players who will have more significant roles next season, are still developing. They also have two additional rookies on the roster for the next season in Patrick Baldwin and Ryan Rollins.

The Dubs need a player who can teach, mentor, and advise while still potentially giving the champions 10 meaningful minutes of burn and maybe a few baskets.

Warriors owner, Joe Lacob asked Andre Iguodala if he's returning next season. Iggy: "Y'all want me to come back?" Evan Turner: "Dre says he wants $28M!" Lacob: "That he's not getting, I can assure you…I gotta pay all these young guys, man!"

Although there are others who could accomplish it, Iguodala is the best at it.

Of course, the flip side is Iguodala will likely want a hefty compensation increase before this year. Iggy undoubtedly deserves that. The Warriors would also be foolish not to make it happen.