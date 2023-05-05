Today has been a day of reunions — news broke of Jake Gyllenhaal, Henry Cavill, and Eiza González all re-teaming with Guy Ritchie today — add Andrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar-Jones to that list as the two will reunite on Sebastián Lelio’s next film.

Variety broke the news that Garfield and Edgar-Jones have been cast in Voyagers as the lead roles — a film focused on the romantic relationship in the 1970s between astronomer and author Carl Sagan and documentary producer and director Ann Druyan.

Voyagers will be produced by Ben Browning on behalf of FilmNation Entertainment, Lynda Obst, and Druyan herself.

This marks the second time that Garfield and Edgar-Jones have graced the screen (big or small) together. Last year, the duo starred in Under the Banner of Heaven for Hulu — an adaption of the Jon Krakauer nonfiction book of the same name.

Andrew Garfield has been on a hot streak in recent years. 2021 saw him give fantastic performances in a couple of biopics — The Eyes of Tammy Faye (portraying real-life televangelist Jim Bakker) and Tick, Tick… Boom! (portraying Jonathan Larson — as well as his long-awaited return as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in Spider-Man: No Way Home. He’s also currently in production. on We Live in Time with Florence Pugh.

Daisy Edgar-Jones came onto the scene and left a mark in 2022 with performances in the horror film Fresh opposite Sebastian Stan and in the film adaptation of Where the Crawdads Sing as Kya. She was also recently cast opposite another rising star riding a hot streak, Glen Powell, in Twisters — the sequel to the 1996 film Twister.