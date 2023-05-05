While Guy Ritchie has been in the news lately for one of his last films (The Gentlemen), he’s looking to put a positive spin on the news surrounding him as the A-list trio of his new film has been announced and is spearheaded by one Jake Gyllenhaal.

Deadline broke the news that Gyllenhaal, Henry Cavill, and Eiza González will lead the upcoming untitled action movie. While an official synopsis isn’t available, Deadline’s report included that the film will be “laced with Ritchie’s trademark humor” and will “revolve around two extraction specialists who must plan an escape path for a high-level female negotiator.”

Two notes on that: It sure sounds like a return to form for Ritchie and as if he’s taking the best of both worlds from his previous two films, Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre and The Covenant. The former was “laced” with Ritchie’s typical fast-paced dialogue and over-the-top delivery of said dialogue while the latter was far more dramatic and revolved around two extractions.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The second note is that another recurring theme in this news is reunions. Jake Gyllenhaal recently starred in The Covenant, while Henry Cavill teamed with Ritchie on The Man From U.N.C.L.E. Eiza González and Cavill both wrapped on Ritchie’s The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare as well.

It seems like Guy Ritchie never stops working — and that’s not only because both Operation Fortune and The Covenant came out within months of each other. Since 2019 — another year with two Ritchie films — he has put out five films and still has plenty more on the horizon and is also working on the Netflix series continuation of The Gentlemen.