While Andrew Garfield made his Spider-Man return in No Way Home, teaming with Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire's iterations of the character, he does not sound like he is coming back again. The We Live in Time star shut down the idea of another return at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Speaking to IndieWire at the We Live in Time premiere at TIFF, Garfield was asked if he is returning for another Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) project. He then pointed at internet speculation, saying the interviewer may “have been duped.”

“I mean, like the internet is a big place,” he told the outlet. “I think there's a lot of people who will just say anything to get clicks. So you might have been duped, I'm afraid.”

Still, Garfield knows that Spider-Man's story will never end. In a separate interview with ScreenRant, he said, “I think it's kind of endless, what can be done with that character. Not that we should; not that we will, but I think you can always find another story to tell.”

Of course, even if Garfield's Spider-Man is returning in a future MCU project, he cannot say anything. With the likes of Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars coming up, nothing is impossible. The multiverse is a big part of the MCU. Perhaps they will use it to again bring Garfield back into the fold.

Currently, Garfield is promoting We Live in Time, which will be released on October 11, 2024. He stars alongside fellow MCU alum Florence Pugh in the upcoming drama.

Andrew Garfield's career

In 2012, Andrew Garfield starred in Marc Webb's The Amazing Spider-Man. He first gained notoriety for his performance in David Fincher's The Social Network in 2010. But playing Spider-Man helped launch Garfield's career to new heights.

Both Amazing Spider-Man movies were financial successes. The first movie grossed over $750 million, while the latter topped $700 million.

However, Garfield never got a proper trilogy as the web-slinger. After The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Garfield underwent a massive career change. He began taking on dramatic roles in smaller projects before returning to blockbuster filmmaking.

This change began when he starred in 99 Homes and Hacksaw Ridge soon after his second Spider-Man movie. He also starred in Martin Scorsese's Silence with Liam Neeson and Adam Driver.

He followed that up with roles in Breathe, Under the Silver Lake, and Mainstream. In 2021, Garfield starred as televangelist Jim Bakker in The Eyes of Tammy Faye. His co-star, Jessica Chastain, won Best Actress at the Oscars for her performance as Tammy Faye.

That same year, Garfield starred in Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tick, Tick… Boom! The movie is an adaptation of Jonathan Larson's stage musical of the same name. Garfield landed a Best Actor nomination for his performance in it.

Additionally, Garfield recently starred in Under the Banner of Heaven. The Hulu series also included Gil Birmingham and Daisy Edgar-Jones in its cast.

Returning as Spider-Man in No Way Home

Andrew Garfield closed out 2021 by returning to the role of Spider-Man in No Way Home. The Tom Holland-led movie weaved three generations of Spider-Man together. Maguire and Garfield, who both played the part in other iterations, returned to team up with Holland.

It was a huge hit. No Way Home grossed nearly $2 billion worldwide at the box office. It was the last MCU movie to pass $1 billion until Deadpool and Wolverine.