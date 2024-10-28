Andrew Nembhard’s net worth in 2024 is $2 million. Nembhard is a professional basketball player who recently signed a big contract extension with the Indiana Pacers. Here is a closer look at Andrew Nembhard’s net worth in 2024.

Andrew Nembhard’s net worth in 2024 is $2 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Surprise Sports.

Andrew Nembhard was born on January 16, 2000, in Toronto. He originally attended Vaughan Secondary School before transferring to Monteverde Academy. Nembhard led Monteverde to a high school national championship, according to sources. He also saw action in the Nike Hoop Summit and the Jordan Brand Classic.

Nembhard came out of high school as a four-star prospect, according to ESPN. He ranked third in his state and fourth at the regional level while placing eight in his position.

Nembhard received offers from various college basketball programs such as Virginia, USC, UConn, Stanford, Seton Hall, Ohio State, Maryland, Gonzaga, and Florida. Nembhard eventually attended Florida.

Andrew Nembhard’s college career

The Canadian prospect played for two seasons at Florida. In a Gators uniform, he averaged 9.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game while shooting 43% from the field overall and 33% from the three-point line. Furthermore, he also earned SEC All-Freshman Team honors.

Nembhard initially declared for the 2019 NBA Draft after his freshman season but ended up returning to Florida. Around a year later, Nembhard did the same by announcing his intention to join the 2020 NBA Draft. However, he ended up entering the transfer portal before opting to attend Gonzaga.

Here, he tallied 10.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game while shooting 46% from the floor and 36% from beyond the arc. For his efforts, Nembhard was crowned WCC Sixth Man of the Year and WCC Tournament MOP. He also earned Second team All-WCC honors in 2021 and First team All-WCC honors a year later.

After maximizing all four years of college eligibility, Nembhard officially declared for the 2022 NBA Draft.

Andrew Nemhard is drafted by the Pacers

During draft night, he was selected in the second round with the 31st overall pick by the Indiana Pacers. Shortly after, Nembhard signed a four-year rookie deal with the Pacers worth $8.6 million, according to Spotrac.

In his rookie season, Nembhard averaged 9.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per outing while shooting 44% from the field overall and 35% from beyond the arc. He narrowly missed out on a spot in the All-Rookie Second Team selection.

A season later, Nembhard maintained his numbers during his sophomore season. He registered 9.2 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game while making 50% of his shots and 36% from rainbow country.

Nembhard played an instrumental role for the Pacers in the NBA In-Season Tournament. During the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament, the Pacers went all the way to the Finals.

By playing in the championship game, Nembhard and the Pacers each received an additional $500,000 paycheck, according to reports. Unfortunately, the Pacers lost to the Los Angeles Lakers, 123-109.

Furthermore, Nembhard also played an important role for the Pacers in the 2024 Playoffs. In his playoff debut, Nembhard averaged 14.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game while shooting 56% from the field overall and 48% from beyond the arc.

The Pacers eliminated the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round in six games before taking care of business against the New York Knicks in seven grueling games during the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Unfortunately, Nembhard and the Pacers lost to the Boston Celtics via sweep in the Eastern Conference Finals, as they were denied a spot in the NBA Finals.

In the Eastern Conference Finals, Nembhard was a silver lining in the Pacers’ playoff elimination. The Canadian guard had a breakout series, averaging 21.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 7.8 assists per game on 54% shooting from the field and 47% from downtown.

Starting in lieu of an injured All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton, Nembhard posted 32 points, spiked by four three-point field goals, in Game 3 followed by a 24-point outing to go along with 10 assists in Game 4. Following his big breakout in the playoffs, the Pacers signed Nembhard to a three-year, $59 million contract extension.

Andrew Nembhard’s endorsement deals

With plenty of potential, it isn’t surprising that the young Pacers guard was able to nab an endorsement deal. After the 2022 NBA Draft, Nembhard was one of 14 rookies who opted to sign an endorsement deal with Nike, according to reports. However, specific terms of the deal weren’t disclosed to the public.

