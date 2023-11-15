Angel Reese and the LSU Tigers continue to make up for their mistake against Colorado with another big win against Mississippi Valley State

After a shocking defeat at the hands of the Colorado Buffaloes a week ago, Angel Reese and the LSU Tigers cruised past the Mississippi Valley State Devilettes for their second win over 50 points of the season. The defending NCAA National Champions crushed Queens (NC) 112-55, and they most recently routed MVSU by 62 points.

For a few fleeting moments in the first quarter, MVSU held a slight lead over LSU. The Devilettes opened the game with free throws from Sh'Diamond McKnight to take an early 2-1 lead, and later led by as much as four points with a 7-3 cushion over the Tigers.

From that 7-3 score, the Tigers went to a 26-2 run throughout the rest of the quarter. The defense decided to hit another level that the Devilettes could not match, while LSU's offense finally woke up. The second quarter wasn't much better, though MVSU found a few more baskets. Although the Devilettes scored 14 points in this period, the Tigers put up 21 on their already huge lead. LSU waltzed into half time with a demoralizing 50-23 lead.

The entirety of the third quarter was just one big run for LSU. They poured in 34 points to Mississippi Valley State's 10 in the same 10 minute time span. The fourth and final quarter was much of the same: LSU scored 25 points to MVSU's 14.

As a team, LSU held multiple statistical advantages over MVSU. The Tigers made 31 of their 50 free throw attempts, while the Devilettes made just nine of their 18 tries. LSU grabbed 19 more rebounds, had seven less turnovers, and dished out an additional 16 assists compared to their opponent.

Sh'Diamond McKnight led the charge for Mississippi Valley State. She ended up with 21 points, although she and three of her teammates fouled out. No other Devilette scored more than four points.

Meanwhile, LSU had five players in double figures. Sa'Myah Smith recorded her second career double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Angel Reese also had a double-double as she posted 14 points and 10 rebounds. Mikaylah Williams made five of her six three point attempts to get to 20 points. Aneesah Morrow and Haley Van Lith chipped in with 14 and 11 points, respectively.

The LSU Tigers are set to play Kent State on Nov. 14. They have an additional HBCU on the schedule as they play Texas Southern on Nov. 20.

After heavyweight matches against Utah and LSU, the Mississippi Valley State Devilettes begin the McNeese State tournament against McNeese State University on Nov. 16. On Nov. 24, they face another juggernaut in South Carolina after the tournament.