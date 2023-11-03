Bethune-Cookman secured a 20-7 win over struggling Mississippi Valley State in a Thursday prime-time matchup on ESPNU.

Bethune-Cookman University claimed their first conference victory of the season, defeating Mississippi Valley State 20-7.

The Wildcats wasted no time in getting on the scoreboard, scoring in the opening quarter after Tink Boyd caught a 41-yard pass from quarterback Mar'Kai Shaw following a fourth-down stop. With 7:27 left in the first quarter, BCU took an early 7-0 lead.

Bethune Cookman continued their dominance in the second quarter, capitalizing off of an interception secured by T'Jarian Williams. Wildcat Quarterback Tylik Bethea found Jalen Brown for a 14-yard pass, and then Shaw found Boyd for another touchdown. The Wildcats led 14-0.

The lead extended to 17-0 with a 20-yard field goal by Hechter with 3:36 remaining in the first half. Mississippi Valley State came out strong after halftime, with Jared Wilson running into the endzone for a Delta Devils touchdown. However, they couldn't maintain the momentum.

The Wildcat defense forced an interception that turned into a successful 21-yard field goal by Cade Hechter, extending the lead to 20-7. Ultimately, this was the final score.

For Bethune-Cookman, Tylik Bethea showcased his skills with 136 passing yards and a touchdown, while Jimmie Robinson III added 61 rushing yards. Tink Boyd stood out with four catches for 76 yards and two touchdowns. The Wildcats' defense was led by Dearis Thomas with 11 tackles, supported by Ja'Bari Jaudon, Iverson Clement, Stephen Sparrow, and Conroy Cunningham, each contributing seven tackles.

MVSU's offense was led by Jared Wilson with 55 rushing yards, while quarterback Jaydyn Sisk threw for 174 yards. Jaxson Davis contributed five receptions for 92 yards. On the defensive side, Omar Emmons stood out with nine tackles for the Delta Devils.

Bethune-Cookman will face Alabama A&M on Saturday, November 11th at 1 PM EST. Meanwhile, Mississippi Valley State's next game will be against Alabama State University on November 11th at 2 PM EST.