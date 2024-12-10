Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese got real on why she almost considered her basketball career.

Reese took to X (formerly known as Twitter), to comment on a viral post about LSU Women's Basketball.

“Don’t come to LSU if you don’t do intense. Don’t come to LSU if you don’t want to be challenged,” LSU Women's Basketball Assistant Coach Gary Redus wrote on X. “Don’t come to LSU if you prefer to shy away from the moment.”

He continued: “We all chose each other. We yell, we fuss, we have fiery debates. WE ARE TRYING TO WIN! Don’t come to LSU if you aren’t.”

Reese, who is a former LSU women's basketball player and helped win the franchise their first national championship in 2023, responded to the post echoing Redus' message.

“don’t come to LSU if you don’t want to rethink this hoop life cause you will be battle tested [crying emoji] happened time after time but definitely sooo worth it!!!,” she wrote.

Reese transferred to LSU from Maryland in 2022 and was drafted to the WNBA in 2024 by the Chicago Sky.

Angel Reese Speaks On Caitlin Clark's Rivalry

You can't talk about women's basketball without speaking about the rivalry between Reese and Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark. While headlines might tell one perspective, Reese gave her view on how it's revolutionized women's basketball.

“I think it's just competition, it's been competition since college,” Reese said during the interview with Complex's Speedy Norman. “Being able to play against Caitlin, I've been playing against Caitlin since we were probably in eighth or ninth grade. We both were really competitive in AAU. I went to Maryland, she went to Iowa so we competed there and then finally being able to compete in the national championship. People don't know the legacy of us being able to play against each other for a really long time.”

However, Reese is all for looking at the bigger picture — elevating women's basketball.

“Obviously social media is going to put two women against each other,” Reese continued. “I think it's been something that's negative, but also positive. I think it shines light on women's basketball so I'll take that of being able to be the person that gets the hate but I know that at the end of the day I'm growing women's basketball and helping women's basketball.”