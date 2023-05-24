Tina Turner passed away on Wednesday, May 24 at 83 years old. She was the Queen of Rock n Roll, and an inspiration to performers and women everywhere. Actress Angela Bassett is now honoring the late singer with a few words.

Turner, the ‘Queen of Rock’n Roll’ has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland,” her family said in a statement. “With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

After the 1986 memoir titled I, Tina was released, it inspired an Angela Bassett-led film What’s Love Got to Do With It in 1993. The film and book was about her ex husband Ike Turner and the emotional and physical abuse he inflicted on her for 16 years. They had a band together, which brought Turner to prominence. The film also brought about a 2018-19 Broadway and West End production called Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.

Bassett gains an Oscar nomination for her portrayal of Turner in the film. She told The Hollywood Reporter after the death of the legend:“How do we say farewell to a woman who owned her pain and trauma and used it as a means to help change the world? Through her courage in telling her story, her commitment to stay the course in her life, no matter the sacrifice, and her determination to carve out a space in rock and roll for herself and for others who look like her, Tina Turner showed others who lived in fear what a beautiful future filled with love, compassion, and freedom should look like.”