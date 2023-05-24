Tina Turner, the icon of Rock & Roll music, died May 24 at 83 years old. Her raspy voice can be heard on her most popular record What’s Love Got to Do With It. She was a warrior who overcame domestic abuse and sexism and still became one of the most iconic performers in history.

“Tina Turner, the ‘Queen of Rock’n Roll’ has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland,” her family said in a statement per Rolling Stone. “With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model.”

Born Anna Mae Bullock, Turner rose to fame as the lead singer of Ike & Tina Turner Revue before going on a solo venture which marked her career in music. “Her influence on rock, R&B and soul singing and performance was also immeasurable,” said Rolling Stone. She was a force to be reckoned with performing on stage. Turner was one of the most influential performers, inspiring those like Mick Jagger, Beyonce, and Janet Jackson. Most importantly, she was an inspiration to women of the music industry.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

But it wasn’t always easy for the Queen. During her time in the band with her ex husband Ike, she was physically and emotionally abused. She never quit the stage; she rebounded with the release of the massively popular album in 1984 titled Private Dancer. The album won a Grammy Award for album of the year and “made her a symbol of survival and renewal.”

Rest in peace Tina Turner.