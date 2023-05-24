Appreciations and condolences are pouring in on social media reacting to the news that music legend Tina Turner passed away today at the age of 83. Turner was a renowned talent as a recording artist, singing very openly about her personal struggles in her music, and truly connecting with her fans as a result.

Among those sharing a memory and picture online were Magic Johnson, who said “Rest in peace to one of my favorite artists of all time, the legendary queen of rock n’ roll Tina Turner. I’ve seen her many many times and hands down, she gave one of the best live shows I’ve ever seen. She always gave you your moneys worth.”

Rolling Stone added on their account that “the legendary Tina Turner’s influence on rock, R&B and soul singing and performance was immeasurable.”

During her acceptance speech at the 1994 Golden Globes, Angela Bassett — who famously portrayed Tina Turner in the film What’s Love Got To Do With It — called Turner a “national treasure.”

Other words of praise came from singer Ciara who said on her Twitter that “Heaven has gained an angel. Rest in Paradise Tina Turner. Thank you for the inspiration you gave us all.”

Heaven has gained an angel.

Rest in Paradise Tina Turner.

Another musical icon from Turner’s generation, Bette Midler, offered these words of sympathy: “Our beloved #TinaTurner has died. From #Nutbush to the top, she was an absolutely brilliant performer and inspiration to us all. May flights of angels sing her to her rest, but if I know Tina, she is singing lead.”

Even NASA had to sing Turner’s praises with the post, “Simply the best. Music legend Tina Turner sparkled across the stage and into millions of hearts as the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll. Her legacy will forever live among the stars.”

The musical legend is already sorely missed, and many more reactions from fans will undoubtedly be pouring in. Tina Turner may have sang “We don’t need another hero,” but that’s clearly what she was to her adoring fans.