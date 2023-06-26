Angela Bassett has done the thing, as many headlines will say. The actress will receive an honorary Oscar at this year's Governors Awards.

The Academy announced on June 26 that Bassett, along with Mel Brooks, and Carol Littleton will all be receiving honorary awards at this year's Governors Awards. Michelle Satter will be awarded the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award as well.

In a statement, Academy President Janet Yang said, “The Academy's Board of Governors is thrilled to honor four trailblazers who have transformed the film industry and inspired generations of filmmakers and movie fans. Across her decades-long career, Angela Bassett has continued to deliver transcendent performances that set new standards in acting. Mel Brooks lights up our hearts with his humor, and his legacy has made a lasting impact on every facet of entertainment. Carol Littleton's career in film editing serves as a model for those who come after her. A pillar of the independent film community, Michelle Satter has played a vital role in the careers of countless filmmakers around the world.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Angela Bassett is coming off her second-ever Oscar-nominated performance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. While she seemed like a favorite to win the award, it ultimately went to Jamie Lee Curtis for her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once. Bassett was competing against the likes of Curtis, Hong Chau (The Whale), Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin), and Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once). While an honorary award is not as good as the real thing, it's still a pretty cool accomplishment.

The 14th Governors Awards will be held on November 18.