Legendary actress and Broadway star Angela Lansbury has passed away at 96 years old. Lansbury’s family put out a statement on her death.

“The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 a.m. today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday,” the statement said, via People.

“In addition to her three children, Anthony, Deirdre and David, she is survived by three grandchildren, Peter, Katherine and Ian, plus five great grandchildren and her brother, producer Edgar Lansbury,” the statement adds. “She was proceeded in death by her husband of 53 years, Peter Shaw. A private family ceremony will be held at a date to be determined.”

Lansbury was born in London in 1925 and was arguably most known for playing Jessica Fletcher on CBS’ Murder, She Wrote. She played the role of the mystery novelist for 12 years.

Angela Lansbury also voiced Mrs. Potts in Disney’s animated Beauty and the Beast to go along with a number of other notable film roles. She starred alongside Frank Sinatra, Laurence Harvey and Janet Leigh in 1962’s The Manchurian Candidate, playing the character of Mrs. Eleanor Shaw Iselin.

Lansbury won her first Academy Award (an Academy Honorary Award) in 2013 out of four nominations and was nominated for 18 Emmy Awards. She won six Golden Globes for her work in film, as well as six Tony Awards for her work on Broadway. She became a major Broadway star with the musical Mame in 1966 after beginning her film career in 1944 with Gaslight, which earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

RIP to Angela Lansbury.