The Los Angeles Angels are in the midst of a disappointing season. After a strong start to the year, the wheels completely fell off and the Halos are near the bottom of the division once again. This is a ball club that hasn’t made the playoffs since 2014. And fans are growing even more frustrated given the success of the Dodgers in Los Angeles. The Angeles need to turn things around. Other than Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout, they have become an afterthought in Southern California.

And they don’t need to wait until the offseason to start making moves which will benefit their future. Here are 2 post-MLB trade deadline moves they can make right now.

2 post-MLB trade deadline moves Angels must make

Build a pitching foundation

This isn’t about one particular move. Instead, this is about formulating a plan for the future.

The Angels need to decide which current pitchers they want to build around. The team already has multiple years of team control with young pitchers such as Patrick Sandoval and Reid Detmers. Those are two arms who profile as quality rotation pieces for years to come.

However, they need to make decisions on other arms such as Michael Lorenzen, Jose Suarez, and Shohei Ohtani.

Suarez is young and controllable as well. But the Angels need to decide if he would be better-suited as a trade piece to bring in more talent, or if they envision him as a core starting pitcher.

Lorenzen, who’s currently injured, has pitched well for the most part in 2022. A few difficult starts have skyrocketed his ERA. But he’s shown glimpses of stardom at times. Lorenzen is set to hit free agency so the Angels need to decide if he’s apart of their future. The So Cal native would likely have interest in returning to Anaheim should the Angels decide to offer him an extension.

And then there is Shohei Ohtani. If the Angels believe Ohtani will not sign an extension, they need to begin gearing up to trade him this offseason. If they wait until next July, his trade value will decline. Yes, his two-way ability will generate impressive trade value no matter what. But the Angels would get more in return if they deal him during the offseason.

LA needs to being scouting the free agent starting pitching market as well. If they can bring in one or two All-Star caliber arms to join the rotation, they will see drastic improvement next year.

Roll with Jo Adell

Jo Adell was once considered one of the Angels’ top prospects. But he’s faltered at the big league level. As a result, he’s been sent down to the minors on multiple occasions.

But the Angels are out of contention in 2022. The team needs to give Jo Adell a chance for the remainder of the season. They need to start him every day at one position, and bat him higher in the lineup. If LA gives him a chance to be a star, perhaps he will take the reins and run with the opportunity.

Adell hasn’t displayed the ability to excel in the majors yet. And he’s been connected to trade rumors should the Angels decide to move on from him. But the team needs to give him one more chance to see if he can find his footing in an everyday role. Sometimes, security is all a player needs to get things going.

And if Jo Adell continues to struggle for the remainder of 2022, then it may be time to move on from him. But at least the Angels will know they gave him an opportunity to succeed.