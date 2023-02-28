The Los Angeles Angels have spent all offseason building around Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. But that doesn’t mean the Angels don’t have young talent coming up through their minor league system.

Those top prospects could come in handy for the Angels in a multitude of ways. Ohtani is a free agent this offseason. If he is traded – or leaves on his own – Los Angeles would need to pivot in strategy. Whether that is a full blown rebuild isn’t yet known, but younger players would certainly gain more opportunities as the Angels think about their future.

But the Angels could also start the year hot. If they look like contenders, perhaps their prospects become trade chips to try and convince Ohtani to stay in Los Angeles.

Regardless of which direction they take, every good team needs to have strong prospects waiting in the wings. These three should be the most intriguing to fans at Angels Spring Training.

Logan O’Hoppe

Logan O’Hoppe made his MLB debut this past season, appearing in five games. The catcher hit .286 with two RBI over 16 plate appearances. The sample size was small, but O’Hoppe is setting himself up as the Angels’ catcher of the future.

O’Hoppe was ranked as the Angels best prospect in 2022 by MLB Pipeline. Heading into 2023, Pipeline now lists him as the 64th-best prospect in all of baseball. He was the only Angel in the top 100.

O’Hoppe has impressed during his time at the minor league level. Over 287 games, he has hit .276 with 50 home runs, 183 RBI and 18 stolen bases.

Los Angeles currently has veteran Max Stassi penciled in as the Opening Day starter behind the plate. But if O’Hoppe continues to develop as expected, his reign as the Angels’ full-time catcher could begin sooner rather than later.

Zach Neto

Zach Neto was the Angels’ first-round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft. He’s already climbing up Los Angeles’ minor leagues and could make a quick ascent towards the big league level.

Neto appeared in both A and AA during his first professional season. Over 37 games, the middle infielder hit .299 with five home runs, 27 RBI and five stolen bases.

The former first-rounder is at Angels Spring Training as a non-roster invitee. He’s certainly a player LA will certainly have their eye on, as MLB Pipeline ranked him as the Angels’ second-best prospect in 2022.

At just 22-years old and with such little professional experience, Zach Neto will need much more seasoning in the minor leagues. However, he’s a potential difference maker for the Angels in future. He, alongside O’Hoppe, make up Los Angeles top offensive prospects. His bat will be on full display throughout Spring Training.

Sam Bachman

Even with Ohtani, the Angels are seemingly always in need of pitching. Sam Bachman could eventually become a staple of Los Angeles’ rotation.

Bachman was the Angels’ first-round pick back in 2021. He has made 17 starts at the minor league level, splitting time between A and AA. Bachman holds a 3.88 ERA and a 45/29 K/BB ratio over 58 professional innings.

Prior to the 2022 season, Baseball Prospectus ranked Bachman as the 86th-best prospect in baseball. He was listed as the Angels’ sixth-best prospect and their top overall pitching prospect by MLB Pipeline.

Like Neto, Sam Bachman is a non-roster invitee who needs some more experience under his belt. But if he continues to develop, he could become a rotation staple for the Angels.