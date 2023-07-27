My how quickly things can change in the MLB. The Angels went from sellers, to now being likely buyers just ahead of the MLB trade deadline, all the while keeping Shohei Ohtani in the process.

Amid this brief resurgence for the Angels after the All-Star break, where they've gotten off to a 7-2 start, it still seemed unlikely they and owner Arte Moreno would actually hold onto to their dual-threat superstar. Afterall, it's only eight games and three series into the second half of the season — is that really enough to go on for the rest of the year? Moreno and the Angels seem to think so.

Whether this is some misguided sense of optimism remains to be seen, but nonetheless, the Angels are holding onto Ohtani, making for what should be an interesting rest of the season for the Halos. But if this team is really wanting to make a playoff run, a couple things are going to have to go in their way.

For one, they're going to have to get healthy, and that's most related to Mike Trout, who has been out since July 3 with a hamate bone injury, with no timetable on his return. Outside of that, they're going to have to improve their team before the end of the trade deadline with some sort of notable acquisitions at certain positions.

Bullpen

The Angels currently have the 11th worst reliever ERA in the league at 4.18. Like any team seeking postseason aspirations, a bullpen is key to success. So, this is where they should look first to help their team.

Carl Edwards Jr., RHP

The Washington Nationals right-hander currently boasts a 3.69 ERA over 32 games with a WHIP of 1.516 and has been one of the only serviceable relievers in the pen for them this season. He wouldn't be a free agent until 2024.

Jose Cisnero, RHP

Though he hasn't had the best July, Shreve's fastball velocity and chase ratio still standout. The 34-year-old could be a valuable left-handed option for the Angels. He would also be available until 2024.

Chasen Shreve, LHP

Perhaps if the Angels couldn't get the righty, then maybe the left-hander may better suit them. And, unlike Cisnero, Shreve has actually had a solid July, only further building his trade stock. He's been able to make hitters swing and miss a lot, while allowing minimal hard hits.

Starting pitching

Their starting pitching staff's performance also leaves much to be desired as their rotation currently ranks a mediocre 20th in ERA, allowing an average of 4.62 earned runs per nine innings. The team's ace, Ohtani, stands alone as the only starter who boasts an ERA below 4.00, highlighting the glaring inconsistency of the remaining pitching options.

Jack Flaherty, RHP

Flaherty has been a name thrown around the trade market ever since the St. Louis Cardinals couldn't get going this season. He, at times, has been part of the problem by not living up to his career 3.57 ERA and instead hovering almost a full point higher than that this season. Still, he could greatly improve this Angels rotation.

Lucas Giolito, RHP

Giolito has been one of the brighter spots on the struggling Chicago White Sox this season, which has put him towards to top of the starting pitcher trade market. He'd be a free agent after the end of this season, but that shouldn't be the Angels worry right now. Keeping a strong six-man rotation in case Ohtani needs a day off is crucial, and Giolito would be at the top of the rotation.

Offensive help

It can't all be Ohtani. And with Trout being hurt, along with a revolving door at first base, this team could use a little extra jolt, especially in the same division as the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers, who lead the league in most offensive categories.

Cody Bellinger, OF

Bellinger has made a massive resurgence this season with the Chicago Cubs, seemingly fixing any issues he had at the plate last season, along with looking healthy. He'll be the prized pick on the offensive side of the trade market with the trade deadline approaching. With Trout being out until at least sometime in August, Bellinger would not only be a help at the plate but the outfield as well, not to mention at first base.

Lane Thomas, OF

If not Bellinger, then Lane Thomas would also be an exceptional option for the Angels. Thomas is slashing .293/.339/.488, while hitting 16 homers. He's having a career year this season and will most likely be sought by a couple teams in need of a another right-hand at-bat in the lineup.