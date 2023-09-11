The Los Angeles Angels are on the road to take on the Seattle Mariners for the final series of the season between these two teams. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out an Angels-Mariners prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Angels are losing the season series with the Mariners 6-4 coming into this game. In those 10 games, the Angels are batting .228 with 15 home runs, and 43 runs scored. Shohei Ohtani could be back this series, and he is dominating the Mariners. He has 13 hits in 10 games, including four home runs. Taylor Ward, Mickie Moniak, and Zach Neto have two home runs each in the series with Seattle. On the mound, the Angels have a 4.70 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, and 10.5 K/9. In the 10 games, the Angels have just two quality starts.

The Mariners have really picked it up in the second half of the season and they are holding on to a narrow lead in the Wild Card race. They will need to win some games as the season concludes, but they have lost seven of their last 10. Against the Angels, the Mariners have a .263 batting average, 17 home runs, and 51 runs scored. Teoscar Hernandez has 14 hits, including four home runs, and eight RBI to lead the Mariners. 10 other players for the Mariners have homered against the Angels. Pitching wise, the Mariners have a 4.04 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, and 10.7 K/9 against the Angels. Just three of their 10 starts have been quality, though.

Reid Detmers will get the ball for the Angels. Logan Gilbert will pitch for the Mariners.

Here are the Angels-Mariners MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Angels-Mariners Odds

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-106)

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (-113)

Over: 7.5 (-110)

Under: 7.5 (-110)

How To Watch Angels vs. Mariners

TV: Bally Sports West, Root Sports Northwest

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 9:40 PM ET/6:40 PM PT

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

Detmers has been on and off for the Angels this season. However, he is coming off a solid start against the Baltimore Orioles. He went 6 2/3 innings, allowed no earned runs, and struck out five in the game. The Angels lost by one in extra innings, but it was not the fault of Detmers. Detmers strikes out a decent amount of hitters usually, and the Mariners have a strikeout problem somtimes. If he can keep Seattle off the Barrel and get some strikeouts, the Angels will be in good shape. If Detmers can have a good game, the Angels will cover the spread.

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

Logan Gilbert has allowed opponents to hit just .219 off him when pitching in Seattle. He also has a better K/9 at T-Mobile Park this season. This is something he will need to keep up in this game. The Angels could be without some firepower in Ohtani, so he could dodge a bullet on that front. If Gilbert can continue to pitch well, the Angels are going to be in trouble. Gilbert should be able to shut down the Angels in this game and help the Mariners cover the spread.

Final Angels-Mariners Prediction & Pick

Both pitchers have struggled against the opposing team in this game. However, both pitchers are very capable of showing up and throwing a great game. In this one, the Angels just can not be trusted anymore this season. I am going to take the Mariners to cover the spread.

Final Angels-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Mariners -1.5 (-113), Over 7.5 (-110)