Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani may be dealing with a torn UCL, but that hasn't stopped teams from being wary of him. He may be limited now, but that doesn't mean he's no longer dangerous.

That is why when the Oakland Athletics faced the Angels on Saturday, they thoroughly prepared for the Japanese superstar. Their plan was to limit his scoring opportunities, and that's exactly what they did as the A's escaped with a 2-1 win.

Ohtani failed to make an impact as he went o-for-2 and had three walks, two of which are intentional. Athletics manager Mark Kotsay spoke about their game plan against the Angels, highlighting how much respect Ohtani and how lethal he can be.

“The one guy in their lineup that can really beat you is Shohei. Both instances with the base open, we're not going to let him beat us. We were fortunate today to be successful with that theory,” Kotsay explained, via ESPN.

It's quite the embarrassing blow for the Angels as they lost to the A's who have the worst record in the MLB. They have now lost seven of their last 10 games as they continue their free-fall to the pits of MLB misery.

True enough, though, they will continue to be feared despite their recent woes. As long as Shohei Ohtani is on their side playing–healthy or not–they will have a chance in every game.

With Ohtani's future after the 2023 season in doubt, though, it will be interesting to see what the Angels will do in a bid to keep the superstar pitcher and slugger.