Sunday might have been the perfect encapsulation of Shohei Ohtani's career to date with the Los Angeles Angels. Ohtani once again entered his name into MLB's record books. And once again, his team as a whole failed to impress.

After stealing second base on Sunday, Ohtani became just the 8th player in MLB history to record multiple seasons with 40 home runs and 20 stolen bases, per ESPN's Stats and Info.

His team lost 10-6 to the Oakland Athletics. That clinched a three-game series sweep for Oakland against the Angels. The Athletics outscored the Angels 21-9 over the three games.

The Athletics are tied with the Royals for the fewest wins in baseball this season.

It is yet another unfortunate example of Ohtani's individual brilliance going towards a losing effort. Ohtani has turned in another historic season. Even more impressive is that Ohtani is doing so with a ulnar collateral ligament tear in his right elbow, an injury he suffered back on August 23rd while pitching.

And yet, the Angels sit 13.5 games out of first place in the AL West, and 12.5 games out of the American League's second wild card spot.

It was not that long ago that the Angels were all-in on a playoff push. They added talent at the trade deadline in hopes of chasing a postseason berth and to give Ohtani a reason to stick around after this season.

Instead, the team turned in a putrid month of August, posting a record of 8-19. With their playoff hopes all but diminished, the Angels quickly reversed course. They pivoted to a shameless ploy to get under MLB's competitive balance tax threshold by dumping nearly a quarter of their roster onto the waiver wire.

The brilliance of Shohei Ohtani. The incompetence of the Los Angeles Angels. A pairing baseball fans know all too well.