After an investigation, Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon received a five-game suspension for his role in an Opening Day altercation with an Oakland Athletics fan, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Rendon was also fined an undisclosed amount.

In a statement, the MLB said that Rendon’s suspension, unless appealed by the Angels third baseman, will begin on Monday night with the team’s contest against the Seattle Mariners.

Should Rendon decide to appeal, his suspension will be delayed until the process is complete.

The discipline stems from an Opening Day incident involving the Angels All-Star and an Athletics fan, who allegedly had words for Rendon after Oakland’s 2-1 win over Los Angeles.

In a video that immediately went viral on social media, Rendon grabbed the fan by the collar, accusing the onlooker of calling him a b***h. The Angels star then had some NSFW words for the fan before walking off the field.

A separate video from a different angle surfaced that appeared to show the fan having words with multiple Angels players as they left the field moments before the altercation with Rendon.

The 32-year-old was asked about the incident two days later, though he declined to comment, citing the MLB’s investigation into the altercation.

Rendon, a World Series champion with the Washington Nationals, signed a seven-year, $245 million contract with the Angels back in December of 2019.

Rendon appeared in 52 games in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season but has played in just 105 contests in 2021 and 2022, as he was limited by hip and wrist injuries.